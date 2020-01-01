Fireweed Zinc discovers new Yukon zinc-lead mineralization

Share this article















Fireweed Zinc Ltd. [FWZ-TSXV; FWEDF-OTC] has announced that significant widths of near-surface zinc-lead mineralization have been discovered at a new target west of Boundary Zone at its 100%-owned, district-scale, 544 km2 Macmillan Pass Project in Yukon, Canada. Six core holes have been drilled at Boundary Zone and area, and six RC holes have been drilled at Tom. All three rigs remain drilling on the property.

Wide zones of mineralization have been discovered at a new gravity target located 360 metres west of prior Boundary Zone drilling. As well, wide zones of mineralization have been encountered on infill and step-out holes at the Boundary Zone.

To date, 1,500 metres of core drilling and 300 metres of RC drilling have been completed. Drilling continues at the Boundary Zone, Boundary West, and Tom zones.

Brandon Macdonald, CEO, stated “We are very pleased to see early indications that Boundary Zone-style mineralization could be far more extensive than originally thought. Whether this new zone discovered is an extension of Boundary Zone, a fault offset, or a new zone, we don’t know yet. Further drilling will tell. Being able to move so quickly from a gravity survey to drilling the resulting anomaly really highlights the agility and ability of our technical team. With mineralization demonstrated west of Boundary, we now eagerly await assay results.”

Two drill holes, NB20-004 and NB20-007, have intersected significant widths of pyrite-sphalerite-galena mineralization approximately 360 metres west of the Boundary Zone. The holes were drilled within the previously untested gravity high anomaly that was defined earlier this summer. Drilling continues in this area.

Infill and step-out drilling at the heart of Boundary Zone encountered wide zones of mineralization, significantly extending the known footprint of the mineralized zone and confirming consistent mineralization in holes of different orientations.

Fireweed plans to drill the 240 Mile Target later this season, marked by a large gravity anomaly that may indicate buried mineralization between the Tom and Jason deposits.

Three infill holes in Tom West have been successfully drilled, demonstrating the potential to use RC drilling as a low-cost alternative to diamond drilling for upgrading resource categories at shallow depths. Further infill and twin holes are planned at the Jason Main deposit.

Share this article













