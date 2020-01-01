Sterling drills 144 g/t AgEq over 12.2 metres at Sail Pond, Newfoundland

Share this article

Sterling Metals Corp. [SAG-TSXV; SAGCF-OTCQB] reported results from its phase 2 drilling on the south zone of the Sail Pond silver and base metal project in the Great Northern Peninsula of Newfoundland.

Significant drill results include 144.0 g/t AgEq (silver equivalent) over 12.2 metres (52.6 g/t Ag, 0.019 g/t Au, 0.21% Cu, 0.93% Pb, 0.06% Sb & 0.33% Zn) in hole SP-21-034 beginning at 148.8 metres downhole. Hole SP-21-038 returned 851.98 g/t AgEq over 1 metre (300.17g/t Ag, 0.077 g/t Au, 1.34% Cu, 1.21% Pb, 0.35% Sb, 4.80% Zn) within a broader interval of 78.8 g/t AgEq over 19.8 metres (28.51 g/t Ag, 0.01 g/t Au, 0.13% Cu, 0.15% Pb, 0.03% Sb & 0.40% Zn) beginning at 75.5 m downhole.

Hole SP-21-040 returned 1202.1 g/t AgEq over 0.75 metres (485.3 g/t Ag, 0.18 g/t Au, 1.75% Cu, 3.77% Pb, 0.59% Sb, & 4.10% Zn) within a broader interval of 94.72 g/t Ag Eq over 13.75 metres (38.27 g/t Ag, 0.014 g/t Au, 0.14% Cu, 0.29% Pb, 0.046% Sb & 0.32% Zn) beginning at 173.77 metres downhole.

Hole SP-21-039 returned 963.0 g/t AgEq over 1.0 metre (378 g/t Ag, 0.133 g/t Au, 1.20% Cu, 6.29% Pb, 0.38% Sb, & 2.41% Zn) within a broader interval of 74.44 g/t AgEq over 16.09 metres (29.22 g/t Ag, 0.011 g/t Au, 0.092% Cu, 0.45% Pb, 0.029% Sb & 0.21% Zn beginning at 99.47 metres downhole.

Mathew Wilson, CEO of Sterling Metals, commented: “With the high silver equivalent grades returned from the final holes of the 2021 drill program, we continue to take steps towards the discovery of a significant silver and base metal district. The Sail Pond project lends itself to a deposit model analogous to a string of pearls with several deposits situated along the 12 km anomaly. We believe that in just our first program we have discovered the top of the first pearl. The next steps are to follow these structurally controlled higher-grade structures down plunge and along strike, and then to repeat this process along the entirety of the trend.”

Sterling’s maiden drilling program on Sail Pond was designed to test several regional targets defined by soil sampling, trenching, prospecting, and geophysics along ~12 km of prospective strike length, subdivided into the North and South Zones. Today’s results come from drillholes targeting a significant zone of mineralization within the South Zone.

The current dimensions of the lower grade zone are approximately 400 metres of strike, 200 metres of depth, and 80 metres of width. The Heimdall Zone plunges shallowly to the northeast, starting from surface. Within this broad zone, high-grade quartz-vein-hosted mineralization form veins and/or lenses which are currently correlated between drillholes over distances up to 100 metres.

Sterling hired SRK Consulting of Toronto to conduct a detailed structural study of outcrops and drill core. The results of this study have been incorporated in Sterling’s targeting model and will be utilized for the 2022 program.

Sterling Metals is currently exploring for silver and base metals at the Sail Pond project in Northwestern Newfoundland. Sterling has recently fulfilled its obligations to acquire 100% of the 13,500-hectare project from Altius Resources, Inc. [ALS-TSX; ATUSF-OTCQX].

