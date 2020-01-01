Trench Metals drills 0.25% U3O8 over 2.9 feet at Higginson, Saskatchewan, shares up

10 hours ago Staff Writer
Share this article

Trench Metals Corp. [TMC-TSXV; 33H2- FWB] is completing a detailed examination of the Peterson Rapids showing, located on the Higginson Lake extension claim in the Athabasca basin, northern Saskatchewan. This radioactive zone is immediately southeast of the rapids between Peterson and Higginson Lakes, approximately 11.3 km southeast of Charlebois Lake. The Company is specifically interested in determining the relationship of the Peterson Rapids Showing with the Dianne Zone (one of the high priority exploration zones identified at the Higginson Lake Project), located approximately 5 km northwest.

The Peterson Rapids Showing is 340 feet (103.6 m) long and it has been revealed by 21 trenches blasted over the zone length. A 50-foot (15.2 m) section of this zone was reported to have returned an average of 0.10% U3O8 over a width of 4.2 feet (1.3 m). A 140-foot (42.7 m) section of another portion of the zone assayed 0.35% U3O8 over 4.7 feet (1.4 m).

In addition, 14 drill holes totalling 1,264 feet (385.3 m) were completed over the showing to explore the zone at depth. Samples were taken for assaying from each hole. Values from 0.05% U3O8 across 0.7 feet (0.2 m) at 114 feet (34.7 m) depth to 0.25% U3O8 across 2.9 feet (0.88 m) at 90 feet (27.4 m) in depth were obtained. The area is underlain by a gneissic granite containing areas of pink pegmatite at depth. Drill hole logs document that the samples were taken from the pegmatite which is in a quartzose biotite schist.

The company believes this could be a new discovery at the Higginson Lake Project, and anticipates conducting an evaluation program on the site after breakup. Details of the work program will be released as they become available.

Trench Metals can acquire a 100% interest in two prospective uranium projects in the Athabasca uranium district. The Higginson Lake Uranium Project which covers an area of approximately 5,900 hectares and is 52 km northeast of the town of Stony Rapids, is accessible by Highway 905 and 964. The Higginson Lake Uranium Project hosts two historic drill indicated reserves, totaling 4,800,000 lbs of U3O8 and the 7,000-hectare Gorilla Lake Uranium Project in the Northern Mining District of Saskatchewan near the Shea Creek uranium deposit.

In morning trading February 23, shares of Trench Metals gained $0.08 to $0.79.


Share this article

More Stories

Dynacor issues 2022 financial guidance representing earnings growth of 22-37% over 2021 September revised guidance

8 hours ago Resource World

Liberty Gold drills 0.98 g/t gold 85.3 metres at Black Pine, Idaho

9 hours ago Staff Writer

K9 Gold drills 0.78 g/t gold 65.1 metres at Stony Lake, Newfoundland

9 hours ago Staff Writer

Beauce Gold Fields Receives an Important Collection of Never-Before-Published Exploration Data and Physical Gold Samples from Megantic

10 hours ago Resource World

Salazar samples 20.2 g/t gold, 1,217 g/t silver at Los Santos, Ecuador

10 hours ago Staff Writer

Fokus reports 1.03 g/t AuEq over 322.50 metres on The Galloway Project, including sections of 2.31 g/t AuEq over 16.50 metres and 3.19 g/t AuEq over 12 metres

10 hours ago Resource World

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

Dynacor issues 2022 financial guidance representing earnings growth of 22-37% over 2021 September revised guidance

8 hours ago Resource World

Liberty Gold drills 0.98 g/t gold 85.3 metres at Black Pine, Idaho

9 hours ago Staff Writer

K9 Gold drills 0.78 g/t gold 65.1 metres at Stony Lake, Newfoundland

9 hours ago Staff Writer

Beauce Gold Fields Receives an Important Collection of Never-Before-Published Exploration Data and Physical Gold Samples from Megantic

10 hours ago Resource World

Salazar samples 20.2 g/t gold, 1,217 g/t silver at Los Santos, Ecuador

10 hours ago Staff Writer

Don't miss the

NEWSLETTER

Exclusive editorial

Breaking News

Quality Company Coverage

Expert Writers

You have successfully subscribed to the newsletter

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Resource World Magazine will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.