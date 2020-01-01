Sun Summit drills 11.65 g/t AuEq over 3 metres at Buck property, British Columbia

Share this article

Sun Summit Minerals Corp. [SMN-TSXV; SMREF-OTCQB] reported initial drill results from its fall 2021 exploration program on its 100% controlled Buck Project on the Nechako Plateau, north-central British Columbia. Assays from eight of the 32 completed holes are reported.

Highlights include multiple intervals of high-grade, vein-hosted gold mineralization intersected in numerous holes. For example, hole BK21-035 returned 11.65 g/t gold equivalent (AuEq) over 3.0 metres, including 31.79 g/t AuEq over 1.0 metre, within 0.86 g/t AuEq over 60.8 metres. Hole BK21-041 returned 14.86 g/t AuEq over 1.1 metres within 1.04 g/t AuEq over 21.9 metres. Hole BK21-043 returned 10.03 g/t AuEq over 2.9 metres, including 16.05 g/t AuEq over 1.5 metres, within 4.82 g/t AuEq over 6.8 metres.

These high-grade intervals are within broader zones of near-surface disseminated mineralization. Results confirm the presence of widespread high-grade gold mineralization as previously reported (that is, BK20-012: 5.89 g/t AuEq over 17.0 metres including 23.10 g/t AuEq over 3.0 metres, and BK21-020: 31.75 g/t AuEq over 4.0 metres including 247 g/t AuEq over 0.5 metre).

Note: Intervals are downhole core lengths. True widths are unknown. AuEq is based on a 75:1 silver-to-gold ratio.

Multiple intervals of near-surface, disseminated and breccia-hosted mineralization confirm strong continuity of bulk-tonnage-style mineralization. Hole BK21-036 returned 0.96 g/t AuEq over 102.0 metres, including 1.94 g/t AuEq over 18.0 metres, and including 1.15 g/t AuEq over 19.3 metres. Hole BK21-038 returned 0.74 g/t AuEq over 175.3 metres, including 1.25 g/t AuEq over 53.8 metres.

Results confirm strong grade continuity on the eastern side of Buck Main over a strike length of at least 300 metres. These bulk-tonnage intercepts are similar to previously released results (that is, BK21-017: 1.15 g/t AuEq over 109 metres, and BK21-033: 1.13 g/t AuEq over 87.1 metres).

Bob Willis, CEO, stated: “This first batch of results from our 32-hole program across the Buck Main area continues to demonstrate the growing scale of the system as every hole hit varying styles and grades of gold and silver mineralization from top to bottom. The presence of broad zones of near-surface disseminated bulk-tonnage-style mineralization together with local high-grade zones provide significant encouragement to support an aggressive 2022 drilling campaign. These higher-grade zones should contribute favourably to future mineral resource and economic studies. The Buck Main mineralized system remains open in all directions.”

