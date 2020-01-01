Bonterra Resources intersects 6.4 g/t gold over 1.5 metres at Moss, Quebec

Share this article

Bonterra Resources Inc. [BTR-TSXV; BONXF-OTCQX; 9BR2-FSE] reported new exploration results from the regional drilling campaign on the Moss property, Quebec. Recent drilling results at Moss confirm the existence of high-grade gold-mineralized veining in hole UB-21-15, which returned 6.4 g/t gold over 1.5 metres, including 18.9 g/t gold over 0.5 metres.

Highlights included 6.4 g/t gold over 1.5 metres, including 18.9 g/t gold over 0.9 metres in hole UB-21-15 as well as 6.5 g/t gold over 1.5 metres in hole UB-21-16.

Pascal Hamelin, CEO, commented: “These new high-grade exploration drilling results at Moss are very encouraging. Moss is an important regional target that was first drill tested by the company in 2016. The discovery hole BE-16-09 returned 9.2 g/t gold over 2.2 metres and 70.9 g/t gold over 2.6 metres. Importantly, Moss is open along strike and at depth and situated between the company’s Barry deposit and the neighbouring Windfall deposit. We currently plan to continue drill testing the Moss target area in the coming year.”

The recent exploration drilling targeted the expansion of existing gold mineralization interpreted to trend northeast from some key historic high-grade intersections in the Moss Center and Moss East areas. Moss historic values include 15.2 g/t gold over 1.3 metres, 70.9 g/t gold over 2.6 metres and 102.2 g/t gold over 0.2 metres. Mineralization at Moss consists of a system subparallel mineralized veins trending northeast identified along a span of ~3 km and remains open along strike and at depth.

Bonterra has drilled 16 holes representing a total of 6,990 metres at the Moss since September, 2021. Partial results from 12 drill holes have been received thus far. Results from the remaining four holes are pending.

The Moss mineralized trend is subdivided into three areas: Moss West, Moss Center and Moss East. Refer to company press release for complete drill results.

Bonterra Resources has a large portfolio of advanced exploration assets anchored by a central milling facility in Quebec. The company has four main assets, Gladiator, Barry, Moroy and Bachelor, that collectively have a total of 1.24 million ounces in measured and indicated categories, and 1.78 million ounces inferred. Bonterra is focused on graduating from advanced exploration to a development company over the next 18 months to 24 months.

Share this article