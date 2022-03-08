Surge Copper drills 0.58% CuEq over 368 metres at Berg, British Columbia

Share this article

Surge Copper Corp. [SURG-TSXV; SRGXF-OTCQX; G6D2-FSE] reported complete assay results for the final two holes from the 2021 program at the Berg deposit located on the Berg property 84 km southwest of Houston, British Columbia. The company can earn a 70% interest in the Berg property from Centerra Gold Inc. [CG-TSX; CGAU-NYSE].

The company completed nine drill holes at Berg in 2021. Results from the first three holes were released on March 8, 2022, and results from four additional holes were released on March 17, 2022.

Hole BRG21-241 intersected 146 metres grading 0.52% copper equivalent (CuEq) from 20 metres downhole including 22 metres grading 1.04% CuEq within a larger zone of 68 metres grading 0.79% CuEq within the main chalcocite blanket.

Hole BRG21-242 intersected 368 metres of 0.58% CuEq from 28 metres downhole depth with the hole ending in mineralization. Hole BRG21-242 intersected higher grade mineralization within the chalcocite blanket returning 110 metres of 0.64% CuEq, including 44 metres grading 0.76% CuEq.

Drilling on section B-B’ occurs between widely spaced historic drill holes and has extended near-surface high-grade mineralization further south than previously modeled.

Drill holes BRG21-241 and 242 contained in this release were drilled in the southern portion of the Berg deposit and are shown on section B-B’. These holes were designed to test the expansion potential of chalcocite blanket style mineralization between widely spaced historic drill holes. The holes successfully intersected high-grade near-surface mineralization and have extended the known high grade further south than previously modeled. The Company will incorporate the results from the 2021 drilling into the Berg geological model which will assist in planning additional exploration holes.

Leif Nilsson, CEO, commented: “The 2021 drill program at Berg was focused on two of the known areas within the large Berg deposit that host sizeable zones of higher-grade material both within the closer-to-surface secondary enrichment zone as well as the deeper primary mineralization. Drill holes were planned to test volumes in these areas with sparse historical data, as well as to try to extend some of these high-grade zones laterally.

“All 9 holes encountered long intervals of mineralization, with several holes intersecting broad zones of high-grade, and bottoming in mineralization. Hole BRG21-242 in particular, drilled into a 150 metre wide circular gap in historical drilling, was one of the strongest results of the program and combined with hole BRG21-241, represents a significant extension of high-grade mineralization along this section.

“In addition, silver grades were consistently strong across most holes. In the context of a drillhole database that spans as far back as the 1960s, and that was inconsistently sampled for precious metals, these results provide excellent validation of the size and tenor of the Berg Deposit. Given the strong results from this drill program, additional holes may be planned that seek to optimize and improve the drill hole database and resource block model in targeted areas.”

Taryn Downing will be retiring as Corporate Secretary at the end of March 2022. Chantelle Collins, Chief Financial Officer, will be assuming the role of Corporate Secretary.

