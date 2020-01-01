Talisker drills 32.4 g/t gold over one metre at Bralorne, British Columbia

Share this article

Talisker Resources Ltd. [TSK-TSX; TSKFF-OTCQB] reported further high-grade results from multiple drill holes highlighted by 17.18 g/t gold over 2 metres (SB-2021-101B) and 13.22 g/t gold over 1.80 metres (SB-2021-095) at its 100%-owned flagship Bralorne gold project in southwestern British Columbia.

Drill holes in this press release are located within the Bralorne West block. The principal targets were the 101 and 55 veins. Hole SB-2021-101B intersected 17.18 g/t gold over 2.00 metres in a new vein as well as 32.40 g/t gold over 1.0 metre. Hole SB-2021-095 intersected high-grade gold on the 101 vein close to surface highlighted by 36.20 g/t gold over 0.5 metres within 13.22 g/t gold over 1.80 metres, increasing the total number of intercepts on the 101 vein to 52.

Hole SB-2021-095 intersected 14.03 g/t gold over 1.00 metre in a new vein. Hole SB-2021-101B intersected the 55 vein highlighted by 9.75 g/t gold over 0.50 metres within 6.81 g/t gold over 1.00 metres increasing total intercepts on the 55 vein to 49.

All new veins are currently being modelled to understand the strike and dip potential. Talisker drilling to date at the Bralorne Gold Project has produced 278 vein intersections with a combined weighted average diluted grade of 8.35 g/t gold over an average intersection length of 1.87 metres.

Terry Harbort, President and CEO, commented, “As we approach our maiden resource statement, we continue to see high grade consistent results that highlight the incredible grade continuity of the Bralorne Gold Project. We expect to have the remaining 2021 assays back in the next few weeks and will continue to update the market with incoming results.”

Seven diamond drills are now operating at the Bralorne Gold Project. A total of 113,250 metres (223 holes) has been drilled since Talisker initiated drilling at the Project in February 2020. Currently, there are 3,097 samples at the assay laboratory, which are expected to be received by the Company shortly.

Talisker’s projects include two advanced-stage projects, the Bralorne Gold Complex and the Ladner Gold Project, both advanced-stage projects with significant exploration potential from historical high-grade producing gold mines, as well as its Spences Bridge Project, where the Company holds ~85% of the emerging Spences Bridge Gold Belt and several other early-stage Greenfields projects. With its properties comprising 296,983 hectares over 346 claims, three leases and 198 crown grant claims.

