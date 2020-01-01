Tarachi Gold drills 5.39 g/t gold over 5.6 metres at San Javier, Mexico

Share this article















Tarachi Gold Corp. [TRG-CSE; TRGGF-OTC] reported assay results from the first nine diamond drill holes completed on the 100%-optioned San Javier concession in east Sonora, Mexico for a total of 1,066.3 metres. From November to December, 2020, diamond drilling at San Javier focused on areas with known gold mineralization from previous drill programs. The gold mineralization was previously thought to be concentrated along a low-angle, west-dipping shear zone within mainly monzo-diorites.

Drilling at San Javier discovered the gold mineralization is more favourable along steeper structures as was found in holes SJA-20-005/006, which returned values of 11.9 g/t gold over 2.0 metres and 5.39 g/t gold over 5.6 metres, respectively. In both intercepts, the gold mineralization is situated along open brittle structures containing over 20% sulphides, mainly pyrite with minor quartz veining/veinlets. In both drill holes, a large breccia pipe feature occurred immediately east of these intercepts consisting of angular breccia fragments cemented with 20-30% fine- to coarse-grained anhedral to euhedral pyrite.

Company geologists determined the breccia environment to be shingle breccias indicating the drill holes tested only the upper and typically lower-grade portion of the pipe.

Cameron Tymstra, President and CEO, stated: “We are very pleased with the results from our inaugural drill program at San Javier. While previously thought to be controlled by low-angle structures, our new drill results suggest that the high-grade gold is associated with higher-angled structures in close proximity to what we believe is a heavily mineralized breccia pipe system seen in the drill core.

“With intervals of 11.9 g/t gold over 2.0 metres and 5.39 g/t gold over 5.6 metres, including a one m subinterval of 15.7 g/t gold all within about 100 metres of surface, we are eager to follow up with additional drilling targeting the potential deeper extension of these structures. These are the first holes that Tarachi has drilled on our northern concession blocks and we feel like we have only just scratched the surface of our 3,708-hectare land package.”

Refer to company press release for complete drill results.

The company is also in the process of acquiring the Magistral Mill and tailings project in Durango, Mexico. Magistral includes a 1,000-tonne-per-day mill and a non-NI 43-101 compliant tailings resource estimated to contain 1.3 million tonnes at 2.11 g/t gold, which would provide the company with a near-term pathway to gold production.

