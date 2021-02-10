Taseko Mines increases financing to US$400 million

12 hours ago Resource World

The Gibraltar mine near Williams Lake, British Columbia. Source: Taseko Mines Ltd.

Share this article

Taseko Mines Ltd. [TKO-TSX, LSE; TGB-NYSE American] reported that it has upsized and priced an offering of US$400-million aggregate principal amount of senior secured notes due 2026, an upsize of US$75-million over the amount previously announced. Interest on the notes will accrue at an annual rate of 7.0%, payable semi-annually, and the notes will be issued at par. The offering is expected to close on February 10, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

Taseko intends to use the net proceeds from this offering, together with cash on hand, to redeem all US$250-million aggregate principal amount outstanding of its 8.75% senior secured notes due 2022 (including accrued interest); to make capital expenditures, including at its Florence copper project in Arizona and Gibraltar mine in British Columbia; as working capital; for general corporate purposes; and to pay fees and expenses in connection with this offering.

The notes will be secured by first-priority liens on the shares of Taseko’s wholly owned subsidiaries, Gibraltar Mines Ltd., Curis Holdings (Canada) Ltd. and Florence Holdings Inc. and by Gibraltar’s rights under the joint venture agreement relating to the Gibraltar mine. The notes will also be guaranteed by certain restricted subsidiaries, including Gibraltar Mines and Florence Copper Inc. Upon admission of a minority joint venture partner for the Florence copper project under certain conditions, the guarantee of the bonds by Florence Copper would be released.


Share this article

More Stories

Central Asia may offer multi-metal mining opportunities

12 hours ago Resource World

New Gold resumes surface operations at B.C. mine

12 hours ago Resource World

Garibaldi Resources up 27% on Eskay Mining news

12 hours ago Resource World

Northisle Copper tables positive PEA for BC copper project

12 hours ago Resource World

Platinum Group Metals: We need them more than you may think

1 day ago Resource World

Canada missing a critical opportunity in the LNG market

1 day ago Staff Writer

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Central Asia may offer multi-metal mining opportunities

12 hours ago Resource World

New Gold resumes surface operations at B.C. mine

12 hours ago Resource World

Garibaldi Resources up 27% on Eskay Mining news

12 hours ago Resource World

Northisle Copper tables positive PEA for BC copper project

12 hours ago Resource World

Taseko Mines increases financing to US$400 million

12 hours ago Resource World

Don't miss the

NEWSLETTER

Exclusive editorial

Breaking News

Quality Company Coverage

Expert Writers

You have successfully subscribed to the newsletter

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Resource World Magazine will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.