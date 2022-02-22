TDG drills 2.62 g/t gold, 75 g/t silver over 21.66 metres at Shasta, British Columbia

Share this article

TDG Gold Corp. [TDG-TSXV] reported results from seven diamond drill holes completed within the Creek and JM zones at the 100%-owned past-producing Shasta gold-silver project in the Toodoggone district, north-central British Columbia.

DDH SH21-025 intersected 73.66 metres of 1.06 g/t gold and 29 g/t silver from 60.8 metres depth, including, 21.66 metres of 2.62 g/t gold and 75 g/t silver [3.56 g/t AuEq]

Other key intercepts include SH21-017 which intercepted 58.9 metres of 0.70 g/t gold and 39 g/t silver [1.18 g/t AuEq] from 35.4 metres depth.

Assay results were received from SGS Labs Canada. Internal QA/QC review by TDG, working with Moose Mountain Technical Services is ongoing and therefore results are still considered preliminary.

The drillholes encountering the high-grade mineralization are within a package of volcanic dominantly crystal, subordinately ash tuffs, with increasing quartz/carbonate vein density approaching the high-grade intercepts, where multi-generation vein density increases and complete hydrothermal brecciation occurs. Mineralization is quartz/carbonate veins and veinlets carrying visible sulphides of pyrite, and appreciable acanthite.

Steven Kramar, Senior Geologist and B.C. Program Lead, commented: “A conceptual pit was created using historical data to outline a mining scenario and to guide the 2021 drilling. The results of seven drillholes published today have demonstrated that there is mineralized material below the conceptual pit, and the Shasta system is deeper than historical drilling tested. This is important as it presents the opportunity that the mineralized footprint at Shasta is larger than anticipated.”

TDG’s February 22, 2022, news release demonstrated continuity of mineralization across and between the two main mineralized target zones at Shasta. The assay results from the 7 drillholes contained within this news release show that the continuity of mineralization between the zones continues northwards within these zones and, furthermore, underlines TDG’s concept that the main zones at Shasta represent a “homogeneous mineralized body” in addition to discrete, structurally controlled pods of gold-silver mineralization.

TDG is a major mineral claim holder in the historical Toodoggone Production Corridor of north-central British Columbia with over 23,000 hectares of brownfield and greenfield exploration opportunities under direct ownership or earn-in agreement. TDG’s flagship projects are the former producing, high grade gold-silver Shasta, Baker and Mets mines, which are all road accessible, produced intermittently between 1981-2012, and have over 65,000 metres of historical drilling.

