TDG Gold drills 3.66 g/t AuEq over 21.6 metres at Shasta, British Columbia

Share this article

TDG Gold Corp. [TDG-TSXV] drilled a 21.6-metre drill intercept of 1.93 g/t gold and 138 g/t silver (3.66 g/t gold equivalent – AuEq) from 19.5 m depth in hole SH21-039, located across the Creek and JM zones, contained within a broader interval of 35.1 metres of 1.29 g/t gold and 90 g/t silver (2.41 g/t AuEq) from 6 metres depth at the 100%-owned Shasta project in the historical Toodoggone Production Corridor of north-central British Columbia.

DDH SH21-039 intersected 35.1 metres of 1.29 g/t gold and 90 g/t silver (2.41 g/t AuEq) from 6.0 metrres depth, including, 21.6 metres of 1.93 g/t gold and 138 g/t silver (3.66 g/t AuEq) from 19.5 metres depth.

Preliminary results from SH21-039 are presented in this news release along with preliminary results from four other drill holes drilled within the JM to Creek Zones at TDG’s formerly producing Shasta project. Complete assays for drill hole SH21-039 can be viewed on the TDG Gold website.

Steven Kramar, TDG’s senior geologist and British Columbia program lead, commented, “With the geological modelling underway, we are starting to delineate the Shasta Fault and JM Zones into discrete higher-grade areas, and continue to demonstrate broad continuous halo-style mineralization between these two structures in addition to outside their periphery.”

Key intercepts for diamond drill holes SH21-036, SH21-038, SH21-039, SH21-042 and SH21-047 included highlights of 12.0 metres of 0.95 g/t gold and 58 g/t silver, 35.1 metres of 1.29 g/t gold and 90 g/t silver, 18.0 metres of 1.01 g/t gold and 37 g/t silver. Drill results for the remaining 2021 drill holes are pending analytical results.

Drill hole SH21-039 was designed to target the Shasta Fault to test near-surface mineralization stepping closer to the Shasta Fault and following up on drill hole SH21-025. SH21-039 intersected near-surface mineralization (starting at 6.0 m) and appreciable grade in proximity to the Shasta Fault (21.6 m of 3.66 g/t AuEq; 1.93 g/t gold, 138 g/t silver) to a depth of 41.1 metres, illustrating high-grade volcaniclastic rocks at near-surface depths, proximal to the small-scale historical workings.

SH21-036, 042 and 047 had the objective of targeting material underneath the historical mine workings.

Drill hole SH21-038 was a preliminary test of the central area, and infill between the Shasta Fault and the JM Structure in an area with little to no drill data. SH21-038 collared into mineralized volcaniclastic rocks (26.7 m of 0.50 g/t AuEq; 0.35 g/t gold, 12 g/t silver) from 5.1 metres depth, interpreted to be just west of the JM higher-grade central core. The drill hole ended in increasing precious metal concentrations (13.5 metres of 0.56 g/t AuEq; 0.45 g/t gold, 9 g/t silver) at 117.6-131.06 metres depth; with the end of hole interpreted to be indicative of the persistence and continuity of the ‘halo’ of lower-grade mineralization adjacent to the Shasta Fault, on the footwall side. This is important as it demonstrates an opportunity to continue to drill this hole (or holes similar in concept) in 2022 to find the terminating depth of the ‘halo’, and expand the mineralized footprint at depth.

TDG is a major mineral claim holder in the Toodoggone with over 23,000 hectares of brownfield and greenfield exploration opportunities under direct ownership or earn-in agreement. TDG’s flagship projects are the former producing, high grade gold-silver Shasta, Baker and Mets mines, which are all road accessible, produced intermittently between 1981-2012, and have over 65,000 metres of historical drilling. In 2021, TDG advanced the projects through compilation of historical data, new geological mapping, geochemical and geophysical surveys, and, for Shasta, drill testing of the known mineralization occurrences and their extensions.

Share this article