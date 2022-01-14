Laurion drills 1.21 g/t gold, 6.4% zinc over 8.7 metres at Ishkoday, Ontario

Share this article

Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc. [LME-TSXV; LMEFF-OTC] reported assay results from the first three diamond drill holes designed to expand the gold-rich and zinc-rich mineralization at the A zone, located within a 2-km segment of the 6-km long Ishkoday mineralized trend. The A zone trend is located on the southeastern portion of the Ishkoday project which Laurion is targeting with a 15,000-metre drill campaign, which began on January 14, 2022. The Ishkoday project comprises 47 km2 with an initial exploration focus in areas accessed via Road 801, approximately 20 km northeast of Beardmore, northern Ontario.

The drilling confirmed the current geological interpretation and 3D model for the mineralization at the A zone. The interpreted mineralized horizon and veins, believed to be associated with syn-volcanics hydrothermal activity and later orogenic events, have been intercepted in all holes from the 2022 drill campaign. The redefined interpretation illustrates the stacked nature of the mineralization extending over more than 2 km strike length and 200 m width from the CRK Zone to the A zone.

In this newly drilled area, gold-and zinc-rich mineralization were intercepted. Drill hole LBX22-057 returned 1.21 g/t gold, 6.40% zinc and 0.80% copper over 8.70 metres, including 1.67 g/t gold, 10.56% zinc, and 0.79% copper over 2.68 metres; 1.75 g/t gold, 13.36% zinc and 2.09% copper over 1.45 metres.

LBX22-056a returned 0.85 g/t gold, 1.98% zinc and 0.18% copper over 3.45 metres, including 1.55 g/t gold, 7.79% zinc and 0.27% copper over 0.5 metres. LBX22-058 returned 1.55 g/t gold, 1.12% zinc, 0.11% copper over 1.30 metres, including 2.79 g/t gold, 1.85% zinc and 0.15% copper over 0.70 metres.

Along the Ishkoday mineralized trend, two mineralization styles were identified: gold-rich and zinc-rich volcanogenic veins/horizons and orogenic-style gold veins.

A-Zone assay highlights included 0.8 metres of 2.33 g/t gold, 2.62% zinc and 0.54% copper, 3.45 metres of 0.85 g/t gold, 1.98% zinc and 0.18% copper, 1.76 metres of 0.60 g/t gold, 6.66% zinc and 0.33% copper as well as 8.70 metres of 1.21 g/t gold, 6.40% zinc and 0.80% copper.

The current drilling campaign for the A zone also included three drill holes located along strike from these initial holes (LBX22-056, LBX22-057 and LBX22-058) that also intersected gold-and zinc rich veins (assays pending), which confirms that the A zone extends significantly to the southwest over a newly opened strike area of more than 700 metres.

Four new drill holes are planned to further test the southwest extension of the A zone. Two drill holes located in the northeastern portion of the A zone have tested the mineralization zone at depth and intersected gold-and-zinc-rich veins together with gold orogenic veins (assays pending).

Drilling in the A zone confirmed that the widest and highest-grade intercepts are dipping to the southwest at approximately 25˚toward 225˚, which is in line with the region stretch lineation.

Current drilling and objectives include 9 drill holes located in the McLeod zone swamp intercepted the modelled gold- and zinc-rich veins and gold orogenic veins along the northeast-trending Ishkoday mineralized trend (assays pending).

If spring conditions permit, three additional drill holes are planned in the swamp to target a large chargeability anomaly coinciding with the interpreted mineralized horizons. Once the spring breakup occurs, the drill will be moved to the A zone to further investigate the newly opened area; and the continuity of the CRK and A zone. Further drilling is also planned to test the possible southeastern connection between the McLeod area and CRK Zones.

Laurion’s emphasis is on the development of its flagship project, the 100% owned mid-stage 47 km2 Ishkoday Project, and its gold-silver and gold-rich polymetallic mineralization with a significant upside potential. The mineralization on Ishkoday is open at depth beyond the current core-drilling limit of -200 metres from surface, based on the historical mining to a -685 metres depth, in the past producing Sturgeon River Mine. The Brenbar property, which was acquired in 2020 and is contiguous with the Ishkoday Property, hosts the historic Brenbar Mine. Laurion believes the mineralization to be a direct extension of mineralization from the Ishkoday property.





