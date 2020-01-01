TDG Gold samples 32.9 g/t gold at Mets property, British Columbia

Share this article

TDG Gold Corp. [TDG-TSXV] reported results of the 2021 exploration program at its former producing high-grade-gold Mets mining lease, located in the road-accessible Toodoggone production corridor of north-central British Columbia. Highlights include grab samples yielding 32.90 g/t gold and 27.61 g/t gold collected from locations of known historical drill collars.

TDG’s Mets mining lease consists of 200 hectares located 23 km by road from TDG’s Baker mine. TDG has recompiled 7,944 metres of diamond drilling of the 8,784 metres reported to have been drilled historically, and has reviewed 2,622 metres of historical trenching. Historical drill highlights include DDH MT86-08, which intersected 25.9 metres of 9.52 g/t gold, and MT86-05, intersecting 46.4 metres of 3.57 g/t gold (including 11.8 metres of 13.93 g/t gold).

In 2021, TDG completed a ground-based magnetometer survey consisting of 25 line-km that has highlighted several trends in addition to geological grab sampling over historical collar locations.

A total of 25 line-km of ground-based magnetometer surveys were completed in 2021 on Mets. Magnetic data imagery highlighted several trends, interpreted by company geologists to coincide with the historically trenched and drill tested mineralization trend, and defined by a quartz plus or minus quartz-barite veining, and is part of a gold-silver-bearing low-sulphidation epithermal vein.

Historical trenching and drilling coincide with the A-zone/Mets structure. The structure is characterized as a magnetic low lineament in the 2021 magnetic survey.

Select grab sampling was completed by company geologists while completing general reconnaissance of the historically producing Mets property. Samples were selected based on the proximity to historical trenches and drill hole collars, targeting the quartz plus or minus quartz-barite veins.

TDG is a major mineral claim holder in the historical Toodoggone production corridor of north-central British Columbia, Canada, with over 23,000 hectares of brownfield and greenfield exploration opportunities under direct ownership or earn-in agreement. TDG’s flagship projects are the former-producing, high-grade gold-silver Shasta, Baker and Mets mines, which are all road accessible, produced intermittently between 1981 and 2012, and have over 65,000 metres of historical drilling. In 2021, TDG advanced the projects through compilation of historical data, new geological mapping, geochemical and geophysical surveys, and, for Shasta, drill testing of the known mineralization occurrences and their extensions. TDG currently has 78,361,085 common shares issued and outstanding.

