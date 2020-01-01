Thunderstruck Resources to drill Fiji copper-zinc-gold projects

Share this article















Thunderstruck Resources Ltd. [AWE-TSXV; THURF-OTC] announced that two sea containers have arrived at port in Fiji containing two drill rigs and other equipment intended for coincidental drill programs at the company’s Liwa Creek gold asset and its Korokayiu zinc/copper asset. The company is also pleased to report that Lloyd Gale, who will be in charge of in-country drilling has also arrived safely in country.

“We would like to thank the Fijian government for creating a special travel exemption and Covid-19 quarantine program to allow the company’s drill team to safely enter Fiji,” commented Thunderstruck President and CEO Bryce Bradley. “This exemption shows the country’s commitment to exploration and development having successfully eradicated Covid-19 through stringent travel restrictions. We could not be happier to work amongst the hard-working people of Fiji.”

Each Thunderstruck employee will be required to quarantine for 14 days in a government supervised hotel to ensure compliance. Once this quarantine period has been satisfied the drill team will be deployed to site and drilling will commence. Drills are expected to begin turning by the end of August.

Viti Levu, the main island of Fiji, has a long mining history. It is on the prolific Pacific Ring of Fire, a trend that has produced numerous large deposits, including Porgera, Lihir and Grasberg. The island of Viti Levu hosts Namosi, held by a joint venture between Newcrest and Mitsubishi. Newcrest published Proven and Probable Reserves for Namosi of 1.3 billion tonnes at 0.37% Cu and 0.12 g/t Au (5.2M ounces Au and 4.9M tonnes Cu). Namosi is now undergoing environmental assessment as part of the permitting process. Lion One Metals is now developing its Tuvatu Project, with Indicated Resources of 1.1 million tonnes at 8.17 g/t Au (294,000 ounces Au), and Inferred Resources of 1.3 million tonnes at 10.6 g/t Au (445,000 ounces Au). The Vatukoula Gold Mine has been operating for 80 years, producing in excess of 7 million ounces.

Thunderstruck Resources has assembled extensive and highly prospective properties in Fiji on which recent and previous exploration has confirmed VMS, copper and precious metals mineralization.

