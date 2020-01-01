Traction samples 38.4 g/t gold, 449 ppm silver at Whitewater prospect, British Columbia

Traction Uranium Corp. [TRAC-CSE] reported results of a recently completed phase 1 exploration program at its Whitewater property located in the Slocan mining division, Kaslo area, British Columbia. The work was completed on two claim blocks (the North Block and the South Block) on the property. The sample assays showed anomalous values of gold, silver, copper, lead and zinc.

North Block Sampling (Total 76 Samples)

Gold values ranged from less than 0.01 g/t to 38.4 g/t gold. Silver values ranged from 0.09 parts per million (ppm) to 449 ppm. Copper values were 12.9 ppm to 31,800 ppm; lead values were 8.8 ppm to 78,700 ppm; manganese values were 26 ppm 17,100 ppm; zinc values were 22 ppm to 69,200 ppm. Barium values were 20 ppm to 1,870 ppm; cobalt values were 1.2 ppm to 100.5 ppm; chromium values were 61 ppm to 1,380 ppm; and nickel values were 3.3 ppm to 166.5 ppm.

South Block Sampling (Total 75 Samples)

Silver values ranged from 0.03 ppm to 1.62 ppm; copper values were 3 ppm to 110.5 ppm; lead values were 1.9 ppm to 129.5 ppm; and zinc values were 7 ppm to 265 ppm. Barium values were 10 ppm to 1,080 ppm; cobalt values were 1.6 ppm to 83.6 ppm; chromium values were 61 ppm to 358 ppm; manganese values were 45 ppm 1,840 ppm; and nickel values were 2.4 ppm to 92.1 ppm.

Phase 1 work involved detailed mapping, prospecting and sampling work in the North and South claim blocks on the property. A ground magnetic and very low frequency (VLF) electromagnetic geophysical survey was also completed at 50-metre line spacing in a portion of the South claim block. The geophysical survey preliminary data indicate some interesting magnetic and electromagnetic trends and targets which warrant follow up work. A geophysical survey interpretation report is still in progress.

The company closed a second and final tranche of its previously announced private placement through the issuance of 50,000 units (each, an NFT Unit) at $0.44 per NFT Unit, for aggregate gross proceeds of $22,000. Each NFT Unit is composed of one common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant exercisable at $0.60 per share for two years.

Traction holds options over the Hearty Bay and Lazy Edwards properties, located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan, and the Whitewater property, located in the Slocan Mining Division, Kaslo, British Columbia.