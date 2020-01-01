Xplore Resources outlines six geophysical targets at Upper Red Lake, Ontario

Xplore Resources Corp. [XPLR-TSXV] has identified and prioritized targets at its Upper Red Lake project, located in the Red Lake mining division of northwestern Ontario.

Jeremy S. Brett, M.Sc., P.Geo., Senior Consulting Geophysicist, Jeremy S. Brett International Consulting Ltd., has reviewed the airborne magnetic data for the Upper Red Lake property, identifying six priority anomalies for field follow-up. A brief overview of each target follows: C1 – An E-W MAG high, the C1 target, traceable over 2,200 metres within mapped granodiorites, interpreted to represent possible ultramafic volcanic rocks emplaced along and wrapping around the granodiorite-greenstone contact.

C2 – A second E-W MAG high response with multiple interpreted structural offsets that parallels the C1 target but is more broken up. C2 occurs along the interpreted trendline of Prosper Gold Corp’s Golden Sidewalk Project to the east.

C3 – A WNW structural trend, the C3 target is interpreted to represent the western continuation of Prosper Gold’s Golden Sidewalk trend.

N1 – A NNW striking MAG high, the N1 target, traceable over 700 metres lying entirely within mapped greenstones in the northern most part of the claim block, and potentially another ultramafic intrusive emplaced along the granodiorite-greenstone contact.

S1 – Five, semi-circular MAG high signatures, the S1 targets, that may reflect potential kimberlites or small diameter untramafic intrusives oriented along a NW trend entirely within mapped tonalites.

S2 – Two semi-circular MAG highs oriented along a NW trend within the mapped tonalite, identified as the S2 targets.

Waldo Sciences Inc. of Vernon, B.C., completed preliminary reconnaissance mapping, prospecting, till and rock sampling of the C1, 2 and 3 target areas in October 2021. Waldo’s work identified several meta-volcanic outcrops with disseminated sulphide mineralization at Targets C2 and C3 which lie along strike of Prosper Gold’s Golden Sidewalk target. Waldo collected samples from outcrop and completed reconnaissance scale gold in till sampling of the C2 and C3 target areas. Results are anticipated in Q1, 2022.

Wes Hanson, P.Geo., President and CEO of Xplore, notes, “The objective of the airborne survey was to prioritize targets for follow-up mapping, sampling and, if warranted, drilling. We were fortunate that Waldo was able to access the site and prospect the C1, 2 and 3 target areas prior to the onset of winter. We expect results of the reconnaissance samples collected by Waldo in Q1, 2022.”

Hanson added, “The anomalous gold in till results identified by the Geological Survey of Canada lie entirely within a large tonalite and are well south and down ice of the projected trend of Prosper Gold’s Golden Sidewalk project volcanic host rocks. The GSC results indicate grades of up to 1,200 ppb gold with numerous, pristine gold grains observed in the four samples spread across a 4,000-metre strike extent. These anomalous gold in till results currently remain unexplained.”