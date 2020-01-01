Trigon Metals drills 31 metres of 0.74% copper, 23 g/t silver at Silver Hill, Morocco

Share this article















Trigon Metals Inc. [TM-TSXV; PNTZF-OTC] reported assay results from holes S16 through S21. The holes complete the westernmost fences drilled to test the geometry and extent of the mineralization at the 100%-optioned Silver Hill Project in Morocco. The results comprise the second and third of four fences drilled at the project.

Each of the holes demonstrated strong copper and silver mineralization. The most significant of the results was hole S20, showing 31 metres of 0.74% copper and 23 g/t silver with higher-grade intervals. The hole is drilled at the western extent of the drilling of this campaign and suggests that mineralization remains strong.

Highlights include hole S16 that returned 10 metres at 0.98% copper and 20 g/t silver; hole S17 with 3 metres at 1.41% copper; hole S20 with 31 metres at 0.74% copper and 23 g/t silver, including 8 metres at 1.35% copper; and 6 metres at 1.23% copper and 75 g/t silver.

Jed Richardson, president and CEO, said: “Silver Hill continues to meet our highest expectations. The strength of these intercepts are particularly striking since they come at the western extent of our drilling. This firmly shows that the deposit remains open in all directions.”

The company recently finalized the acquisition of the Silver Hill Project, a highly prospective copper and silver exploration project in Morocco.

