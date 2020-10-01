Trigon tables Kombat resources at 1.91 Mt of 2.19% of inferred copper, Namibia

Share this article















Trigon Metals Inc. [TM-TSXV; PNTZF-OTC] has filed an updated National Instrument 43-101 technical report covering the Kombat copper project in Namibia. The updated NI 43-101 technical report reports an Indicated Mineral Resource of 12.22 million tonnes and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 1.91 million tonnes, representing a 66% increase in the indicated mineral resource from the previous estimate reported at October 1, 2020.

Open pit Inferred Resources are estimated at 0.64 Mt of 2.84% copper, 2.50% lead and 0.85 g/t silver. Underground Inferred Resources stand at 1.27 MT of 2.82% copper, 1.43% lead and 8.80 g/t silver.The open pit mineral resource is limited at depth of 160 metres for Kombat and 150 metres for Gross Otavi, with a copper equivalent cut-off of 0.65% for Kombat and 0.77% for Gross Otavi. The underground mineral resource is below the depth limit and is declared at a copper equivalent cut-off of 1.5%.

Currently, the company has operations in Namibia and Morocco. In Namibia, the company holds an 80% interest in five mining licences in the Otavi mountainlands, an area of Namibia widely recognized for its high-grade copper deposits, where the company is focused on exploration and redevelopment of the previously producing Kombat mine. In Morocco, the company is the holder of the Silver Hill project, a prospective copper and silver exploration project.The mineral resource estimate is the culmination of 18 months of work, first mapping historical drilling and historic mine production in three dimensions, and the relogging and assaying of 50 years of stored drill core. Work was able to confirm historic assay results for copper and assay silver for the first time, converting 86.5% of the global resource to the measured and indicated confidence level of an independent NI 43-101 mineral resource estimate, which represents a robust open pit and underground mineral resource estimate that is projected to deliver more than 20 years at planned production levels.

