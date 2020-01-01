Vior samples 274.9 g/t gold at Belleterre project, Quebec

Share this article















Vior Inc. [VIO-TSXV; SXMVF-OTC; VL5-FSE] reported field exploration results that demonstrate the high-grade gold potential at its district-scale Belleterre gold project in the Abitibi-Temiscamingue region of western Quebec.

Of 1,328 samples completed during the summer 2021 exploration program at Belleterre and currently being processed at the laboratory, these first gold results consist of a targeted validation sampling process where lab results were expedited in preparation for the coming phase 1 fall drill program.

The Vior technical team’s objective is to validate the presence of gold grades and the precise locations of historic gold showings in the brownfield areas at Belleterre. The results indicate that, out of 38 samples recently sent to the laboratory, the three highest-grade samples returned respectively 274.9 g/t gold, 121.3 g/t gold and 77.4 g/t gold. Another 17 samples contained values between 66.5 g/t and 10 g/t gold, with all but one of the remaining samples containing gold content. In addition, these results validate over 10 historic gold showings and confirm the high exploration potential at Belleterre.

Mark Fedosiewich, president and CEO, stated: “These field results are exciting and confirm the presence of significant gold from the historical showings. We also know that previous drill programs in the brownfield areas at Belleterre were only undertaken to shallow depths and were non-continuous along strike. These results consolidate this highly prospective mining camp, and we are encouraged more than ever that Belleterre offers a tremendous exploration opportunity for our shareholders.”

Vior also released results of its high-resolution magnetic survey covering the entire Belleterre project. This survey will help focus on the continuities of the main gold-bearing structures within the known historical high-grade zones along strike and at depth, including past-producing Belleterre gold mine with a historic production of 2.18 million tonnes at 10.7 g/t gold and Aubelle deposit with a non-43-101-compliant current resource of 353,700 tonnes at 3.6 g/t gold. The helicopter-borne magnetic survey was carried out by Novatem Inc. of Mont-Saint-Hilaire, Que., for a total of 6,750 linear kilometres with line spacing every 50 metres.

The property is located near the town of Belleterre 95 kilometres south of Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec. The property consists of 531 claims over 29,129 hectares (291.3 km2), forming a district-scale exploration land package with strike length of 37 km, and including the option to acquire the former high-grade Belleterre Gold Mine that produced 750,000 ounces gold and 95,000 ounces silver between 1936 and 1959. The property has been underexplored for the past 50 years and has never been the subject of such significant consolidation until now.

