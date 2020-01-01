Trillium Gold samples 60.2 g/t gold over 7 metres at Rivard property, Ontario

Staff Writer
Trillium Gold Mines Inc. [TGM-TSXV; TGLDF-OTCQX] reported results of surface channel sampling and mapping at the Rivard property, the southwest portion of the company’s 100%-owned Newman Todd complex located 26 km from Evolution Mining’s Red Lake operations, northwestern Ontario.

Visible gold was observed in quartz veins in drill holes and in outcrops and trenches across the 90-hectare property. Alteration and wide-spread gold mineralization occur extensively within structurally and chemically favorable rocks. Historically, the Rivard Property contains both visible gold in narrow high-grade veins as well as in broader zones of lower grade gold mineralization ranging from <1 g/t gold to over 560 g/t gold.

The channel sampling has shown that the gold values are not confined to small areas within the veins but occur over significant strike lengths along the veins. The absence of gold in a small drill core intersection does not diminish the gold endowment of the greater vein system. The table below shows the highlights of the channel sampling.

Selected channel samples returned 60.2 g/t gold over 7 metres, 33.8 g/t gold over 6 metres, 14.8 g/t gold over 6 metres, 12.5 g/t gold over 6.6 metres and 11.1 g/t gold over 1.9 metres.

William Paterson, Vice President of Exploration and former Exploration Superintendent for Goldcorp’s Red Lake Gold Mines added, “Understanding both the controls and the geometry of the high-grade mineralization seen on surface and intersected in drilling on Rivard is vitally important to the expansion of the overall system. We have shown that this vein system is influenced by the east-west structures evident in the NT Zone and our work gives us information on how to explore for and increase our success in delineating the high-grade shoots.”

As part of its regional-scale consolidation strategy, Trillium has assembled the largest prospective land package in and around the Red Lake mining district in proximity to major mines and deposits, as well as the Confederation Lake and Birch-Uchi greenstone belts.

 


