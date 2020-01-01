Northern Superior drills 61.24 g/t gold 5.95 metres at Croteau, Quebec

Share this article

Northern Superior Resources Inc. [SUP-TSXV; NSUPF-OTCQB] reported assay results from its recently completed reverse circulation (RC) drill program at the 100%-owned Croteau East property in the Chapais-Chibougamau gold camp, Quebec.

Significant expansion of the CBSZ gold-footprint area, which hosts a 640,000 oz at 1.7 g/t gold inferred resource, further east and southeast from the area previously defined in results earlier this year. This was achieved, through shallow RC drilling targeting the bedrock, which documented a high-hit rate of intersecting all primary lithologies associated with the CBSZ and CNSZ. Two new gold targets defined through the discovery of gold-bearing bedrock chips, highlighted by gold assays of 0.21 g/t gold and 0.61 g/t gold with also recorded similar lithologies as the CBSZ and CNSZ.

Dr. T.F. Morris, President and CEO stated: “The results from the RC programs are very encouraging as they indicate a larger gold footprint in the area of the CBSZ than previously thought. The 7 holes (2,000m) planned for this winter’s core drill program are designed to test 5 targets identified from the 2021 and 2022 core drill programs. The company determined that wet summer ground conditions would prohibit the ability to test these holes until next winter. Taking advantage of the cold weather and frozen ground associated with the trails and pads having already been cut for the 2022 RC program, the company decided to initiate the current program.

“In addition, if weather permits and the Company can procure permits in a timely manner, at least two relatively deep holes will be drilled into the CBSZ. These holes will test for the extension of at least two of 9 high-grade gold shoots identified within this large alteration system. All high-grade gold shoots are of mineable width and grade, dip to the east and are contiguous, as evidenced by the 96% hit rate experienced in the Company’s 2017 core drill program.”

“Again, the reader is reminded that the Croteau Est Property is a large one (30 x 15 km) with not only a 640,000 oz 1.7 g/t gold inferred resource on a very small portion of its land package but several gold showings and regional targets on the property defined. Management will initiate a bedrock mapping and prospecting program this summer to not only gain a better understanding of the economic potential of the gold showings identified, but to also better understand the prospectivity of the property’s regional targets.”

Evidence for high grade gold material associated with the CBSZ comes from various sources and included 150 g/t, 52.8 g/t and 68.7 g/t gold. Channel samples returned 92.7 g.t gold over 1.0 metre, including 12.8 g/t gold over 78. Metres, 14.37 g/t gold over 7.5 metres and 8.49 g/t gold over 5.7 metres.

Core samples returned 11.06 g/t gold over 9.1 metres, including 43.75 g/t gold over 2.0 metres; 61.24 g/t gold over 5.95 metres, including 705 g/t gold over 0.5 metres; and 7.5 g/t gold over 7.95 metres, including 56.4 g/t gold over 1 metre.

High grade gold mineralization associated with one of the high-grade shoots was proven to extend directly to surface by projecting the shoots to surface and exposing it. This shoot consisted of two zones of >10 g/t gold, 2.5m (long) x 2.0 m (wide) and 2.0m (long) x 0.5m (wide), enclosed by a halo of >5g/t gold, 7.0m (long) x 2.5m (wide) in turn enclosed by a halo of gold mineralization of >3 g/t gold over an area of 8.0m (long) x 3.0m (wide).

The company is in the process of planning a bedrock mapping and prospecting program this summer to improve our understanding of the economic potential of gold showings previously discovered across the Croteau Est property and explore several areas identified across the property as being highly prospective for gold mineralization.

