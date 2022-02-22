Trilogy Metals drills 4.64% CuEq over 25.43 metres at Arctic project, Alaska

Share this article

Trilogy Metals Inc. [TMQ-TSX; NYSE American] reported the fourth set of drilling results from the 2021 summer field season at the Arctic project, part of the Upper Kobuk mineral projects (UKMP) located in northwestern Alaska managed by Ambler Metals LLC, the joint venture operating company equally owned by wholly owned subsidiaries of Trilogy and South32 Ltd. [SOUTHY-OTC; SOUHY-ASX, LSE, Jo’burg].

The 2021 Arctic drill program included 4,131 metres of diamond drilling, comprising 18 holes, that were designed to convert part of the resources from the Indicated category to the Measured category, and provide material for metallurgical testing and geotechnical information. The assay results detailed here are for additional infill/metallurgical drill holes from the 2021 summer field season.

Highlights from the latest metallurgical/infill drill holes from the 2021 drill program were based on a cut-off grade of 0.5% copper equivalent, significant zones of high-grade copper, zinc, lead, gold, and silver mineralization were intersected, including hole AR21-0181 that intersected six mineralized intervals, including 25.43 metres of 2.35% copper, 4.56% zinc, 1.09% lead, 0.11 g/t gold and 20.49 g/t silver for a copper equivalent grade of 4.64%; 22.56 metres of 2.60% copper, 5.60% zinc, 1.19% lead, 0.81 g/t gold and 89.15 g/t silver for a copper equivalent grade of 6.36%; and 13.10 meters of 4.42% copper, 7.91% zinc, 1.13% lead, 0.70 g/t gold and 72.37 g/t silver for a copper equivalent grade of 8.79%.

Hole AR21-0179 intersected one mineralized interval of 6.25 metres of 2.02% copper, 3.19% zinc, 1.03% lead, 1.17 g/t gold and 41.41 g/t silver for a copper equivalent grade of 4.64%. Hole AR21-0188 intersected four mineralized intervals, including 9.45 meters of 3.00% copper, 0.91% zinc, 0.16% lead, 0.05 g/t gold and 18.90 g/t silver for a copper equivalent grade of 3.59%.

Hole AR21-0177 intersected two mineralized intervals, including 5.49 meters of 0.75% copper, 0.61% zinc, 0.15% lead, 0.28 g/t gold and 9.02 g/t silver for a copper equivalent grade of 1.28%. All reported intervals are thought to be close to the true width and therefore represent the actual thickness of mineralization.

The company also provided an update in the progress of the Ambler Access Project. On February 22, 2022, the United States Department of the Interior (DOI) filed a motion to remand the Final Environmental Impact Statement (FEIS) and suspend the right-of-way permits issued to the Alaska Industrial Development and Export Authority (AIDEA) for the AAP. The DOI has stated that the suspension of the road permits will allow it to carry out additional supplemental work on the FEIS.

Last week, Ambler Metals, jointly with NANA Regional Corporation (NANA), filed a motion with the court requesting a two-week extension of time to file its responses to the DOI’s motion for voluntary remand. This filing will allow Ambler Metals, NANA, the State of Alaska and AIDEA, as intervening defendants, time to confer with the DOI and work toward finding a workable arrangement to manage the remand process. The company intends to provide an update on the AAP permitting situation when it has more clarity on the scope and timing of the proposed supplemental work.

Tony Giardini, President and CEO of Trilogy, commented, “These drilling results continue to confirm that the Arctic Project has some of the most compelling copper grades in the mining industry. The planned 2022 summer field season at the UKMP currently includes a 10,000-meter drilling campaign focused on further infill drilling at Arctic and on exploring priority prospects and other targets within our expansive land package. I also want to reaffirm our commitment with South32 to advance the UKMP while balancing the timeline for the State of Alaska to provide infrastructure access to the Ambler Mining District.”

