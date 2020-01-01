Vizsla Silver drills 1,169 g/t AgEq over 3.2 metres at Panuco, Mexico

Share this article

Vizsla Silver Corp. [VZLA-TSXV; VZLA-NYSE; OG3-FSE] reported results from five new drill holes targeting the Cruz Negra vein, located 250 metres west of the Napoleon resource area, at its 100%-owned, flagship Panuco silver-gold project near Mazatlan, Sinaloa State, Mexico. The results are a part of Vizsla’s ongoing, fully funded 120,000-metre resource/discovery-based drill program.

Highlights include drill hole NP-21-236 that returned 1,169 g/t silver equivalent (AgEq) over 3.2 metres downhole (mDH) (160 g/t silver, 10.4 g/t gold, 0.55 % lead and 4.30 % zinc), including; and 1,779 g/t AgEq over 1.1 mDH (256 g/t silver, 14.80 g/t gold, 0.98 % lead and 8.27 % zinc).

Hole NP-21-232 returned 1,889 g/t AgEq over 1.7 mDH (1,066 g/t silver, 9.85 g/t gold, 0.40 % lead and 0.66 % zinc), including 3,098 g/t AgEq over 0.9 mDH (1,825 g/t silver, 15.45 g/t gold, 0.48 % Pb and 0.65 % Zn). Hole NP-21-146B returned 3,499 g/t AgEq over 0.7 mDH (1,795 g/t silver, 21.00 g/t gold, 0.23 % lead and 0.50 % zinc).

Results are from five of nine completed drill holes at Cruz Negra that define a mineralized zone approximately 180 long by 240 metres deep, which remains open in all directions

“One of the most exciting aspects of Panuco is the tremendous growth potential remaining in the district,” commented Michael Konnert, President, and CEO. “Today’s results highlight this with a new high-grade discovery, Cruz Negra, which is associated with the Josephine Vein in the Napoleon Corridor. Of note is the particularly high gold grades intersected to date at Cruz Negra. The company now has 11 rigs on site, increasing to 12 by end of next week, with an equal split of resource expansion and new exploration drilling. This fits with our 2022 strategy of defining the full extent of mineralization in and around the initial resource areas while simultaneously beginning to unlock the full district endowment.”

In mid-2020, the company undertook an electromagnetic survey that led to the discovery of the Josephine Vein located ~120 metres to the west of the Napoleon Vein. To date, drilling along Josephine has defined two zones of mineralization that currently contribute 3.0Moz AgEq of Indicated and 3.5Moz AgEq Inferred Resources to the project’s maiden resource estimate. A technical report is being prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 standards and will be available on the company’s website and SEDAR by month end.

As company geologists continue to expand the prospecting and mapping phases of the exploration program, many new veins are being defined and sampled. These new targets are then advanced through the company’s exploration matrix to ultimately become drill targets. This approach has generated a large number of drill ready targets in the western portion of the district, many within close proximity to the initial Napoleon and Tajitos resource areas. It is these proximal targets that will be a near-term focus for exploration in 2022.

