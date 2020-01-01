Tru Precious Metals drills 2.13 g/t gold over 9.9 metres at Golden Rose, Newfoundland

Share this article

Tru Precious Metals Corp. [TRU-TSXV; TRUIF-OTCQB] has completed the diamond drill program at its 100%-optioned flagship Golden Rose project in central Newfoundland. The drill program comprised a total of 22 HQ diamond drill holes for a total of 4,102.7 metres, covering both the Woods Lake gold zone prospect and the King George IV Lake (KG4) area of Golden Rose. The company has released assay results from two of these holes.

Golden Rose is a regional-scale land package covering approximately 236 km2 in the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt, including approximately 45 km of strike length along the deposit-bearing Cape Ray-Valentine Lake Shear Zone between Marathon Gold Corp.’s Valentine Gold Project to the northeast and Matador Mining Ltd.’s (Cape Ray Gold Project to the southwest.

Discovery of a new quartz-pyrite-chalcopyrite (copper) stockwork system in mafic volcanics at KG4. This intercept is near a large boulder field of similar material found along the shoreline.Expansion of Woods Lake mineralized system by 300 metres along strike containing quartz- pyrite-arsenopyrite veining, in footwall metasedimentary rocks in hole WL-21-14.

Twelve of the 16 holes drilled at Woods Lake that targeted the known gold zone successfully encountered the altered and mineralized monzogranite (QFP), which is host to most historical gold intercepts on this zone. Notable early results include 9.9 metres of 2.13 g/t gold within a broader interval of 18.9 metres of 1.26 g/t gold, from drill hole WL-21-03 at Woods Lake.Specks of visible gold were identified in three drill holes at Woods Lake: WL-21-04 at depths of 58.45 and 129.82 metres; WL-21-05 at depths of 52.79 and 55.04 metres; and WL-21-10 at 77.56 metres depth.

Barry Greene, VP of Property Development, commented: “We are extremely encouraged with our early drill results from this program as we await further assays. Diamond drilling at both KG4 and Woods Lake have successfully identified new mineralized areas for further expansion. Meanwhile, given the plethora of grassroots gold and copper-gold targets at Golden Rose, we are already planning an expansion of our regional exploration program for 2022. In particular, the Jacob’s Pond gold showing stands out as an immediate area of interest.”

At Woods Lake, 16 drill holes were completed for 2,911.7 metres. Exploration drilling 300 metres along strike to the northwest of the known gold zone was targeting the continuation of the anomalous gold soil geochemistry associated with the gold zone. In addition to successfully intersecting the mineralized QFP in 12 holes, drill hole WL-21-14 successfully intersected quartz-pyrite-arsenopyrite veining from 86.60-97.97 metres.

Also at Woods Lake, localized specks of visible gold were documented in quartz veins and breccias both in the primary host QFP and in narrow quartz veins in the footwall, specifically at 129.82m of WL-21-04. This further confirms that gold mineralization potential exists outside the primary host intrusive rocks and broadens the scope of potential targets.

Tru Co-Founder and CEO, Joel Freudman, added: “We are delighted to have completed our first drill program at our flagship Golden Rose Project. Notwithstanding that the program was slightly reduced from the original plan of 5,000 metres due to inclement weather in December, I am pleased that we finished on time.”

