Mako Mining mines 32,208 oz gold, 55,687 oz silver from San Albino benches, Nicaragua

Mako Mining Corp. [MKO-TSXV; MAKOF-OTCQB] reported grade and tonnage results from mining the first 12 benches of the San Albino vein at its San Albino gold project in northern Nicaragua.

The mined benches consisted of 12 six-metre benches between 616 and 550 metres above sea level and contained a total of 32,208 ounces gold and 55,687 ounces silver within 103,783 tonnes of diluted vein material grading 9.72 g/t gold and 16.69 g/t silver.

The diluted vein material mined at San Albino thus far has positively reconciled on both grade and ounces by 10% and 2.5%, respectively, to the mineral resource estimate prepared by Mine Development Associates (MDA). A technical report for the updated mineral resource estimate was filed in accordance with NI 43-101 standards.

In comparison, 110,496 tonnes grading 8.85 g/t gold and 16.8 g/t silver containing 31,424 ounces gold and 59,682 ounces silver over the same 12 benches were modelled in the MDA resource.

To date, areas mined in the MDA resource contained 40% measured resources, 25% indicated resources and 35% inferred resources.

Akiba Leisman, CEO, stated: “We are extremely happy with performance of the MDA resource model thus far. Management and MDA intentionally used conservative assumptions to account for dilution in the resource model, so the 10% positive grade reconciliation is welcome news, but not a surprise. The information we have received from mining these 12 benches thus far have not only validated our geological model, but also, they are providing invaluable information to aid in the delineation of additional deposits at Las Conchitas and elsewhere on our 188 km2 district.”

Mako Mining is a publicly listed gold mining, development and exploration company. The company operates the high-grade San Albino gold mine in Nueva Segovia, Nicaragua, which ranks as one of the highest-grade open pit gold mines globally.

