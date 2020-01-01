Tudor Gold completes $4.9 million financing

7 hours ago Resource World
Share this article

Tudor Gold Corp. [TUD-TSXV; TUC-FSE] said Tuesday December 1 that it has raised $4.9 million from a non-brokered private placement of 1.45 million flow-through common shares priced at $3.40 per share.

Proceeds from the offering will be used to fund exploration at the company’s Treaty Creek Project in British Columbia’s Golden Triangle region.

Tudor shares were largely unchanged on the news, rising 0.7% or $0.02 to $2.98. The shares are currently trading in a 52-week range of $4.51 and 37.5 cents.

Tudor Gold holds a 60% stake in the Treaty Creek joint venture and is the project operator. The other partners are American Creek Resources Ltd. [AMK-TSXV] and Teuton Resources Corp. [TUO-TSXV, TUC-FSE], each of which hold a 20% stake in the project. American Creek and Teuton are both fully carried to a production notice. At that point, each of the two is required to contribute their respective 20% share of development costs.

Until that happens, Tudor is required to fund all exploration and development costs. The property is also subject to 3% net smelter return royalties.

The 17,913-hectare Treaty Creek Project borders Seabridge Gold Inc.’s [SEA-TSX; SA-NYSE] KSM property to the southwest and Pretium Resources Inc.’s [PVG-TSX] Brucejack property to the southeast.

Exploration of the Treaty Creek area over the past 30 years by various junior companies has resulted in the discovery of a number of surface mineral showings, some with very high gold and silver values.

There have been over 150 diamond drill holes completed on the property from 1987 to date, in eight different mineral zones. However, it is only recently that drilling revealed the potential for a large-scale porphyry-style gold deposit at the Copper Belle and Goldstorm zones, which are located on trend and just five kilometres northeast of the KSM deposits.

In a press release on December 16, 2019, Tudor Gold said it had discovered a significant new copper-silver horizon within the Goldstorm system.

As of October 26, 2020, 29 holes (24,343 metres) had been reported with results from another 12 pending.

Bay Street billionaire Eric Sprott recently increased his stake the company to 14.1% by investing in a non-brokered private placement of 4.2 million shares that raised $2.93 million. The shares were priced at 70 cents each.


Share this article

More Stories

Lundin tables metal forecasts, ups dividend by 50%

6 hours ago Resource World

Argo Gold samples 2.3 metres of 31.2 g/t gold at Uchi

7 hours ago Resource World

Laurion drills 1 metre 152 g/t gold at Ishkoday Project

7 hours ago Resource World

Marathon Gold drills 4.66 g/t gold over 17 metres at Valentine Project

7 hours ago Resource World

Sun Metals up 14% on Serengeti merger news

7 hours ago Resource World

France aims to retain leadership in global uranium mining

7 hours ago Resource World

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Lundin tables metal forecasts, ups dividend by 50%

6 hours ago Resource World

Tudor Gold completes $4.9 million financing

7 hours ago Resource World

Argo Gold samples 2.3 metres of 31.2 g/t gold at Uchi

7 hours ago Resource World

Laurion drills 1 metre 152 g/t gold at Ishkoday Project

7 hours ago Resource World

Marathon Gold drills 4.66 g/t gold over 17 metres at Valentine Project

7 hours ago Resource World

Don't miss the

NEWSLETTER

Exclusive editorial

Breaking News

Quality Company Coverage

Expert Writers

You have successfully subscribed to the newsletter

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Resource World Magazine will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.