Argo Gold samples 2.3 metres of 31.2 g/t gold at Uchi

Share this article















Argo Gold Inc. [ARQ-CSE; ARBTF-OTC; P3U-FSE] has released results of its expanded 2020 field season at the 100%-owned Uchi gold project in northwestern Ontario, which consisted of mechanical stripping of overburden, hydraulic washing and diamond-saw channel sampling at the Woco, Northgate and Raingold prospects. The 2020 field season has uncovered high-grade gold mineralization at all areas and confirms multiple mineralized trends at the Uchi Gold Project.

Composites from diamond-saw channel sampling results include 1.1 metres of 10.4 g/t gold and 0.55 metres of 58.2 g/t gold, across the Woco Zone. Sampling across the Northgate Zone returned 4.9 metres of 7.1 g/t gold, 5.35 metres of 4.1 g/t gold, 1.65 metres of 43.5 g/t gold, 1.65 metres of 40.1 g/t gold, 1.6 metres of 37.7 g/t gold and 0.65 metres of 77.5 g/t gold. Samplng across the Raingold Zone returned 2.3 metres of 31.2 g/t gold, 1.9 metres of 29.8 g/t gold, 1.9 metres of 10.3 g/t gold, 2.65 metres of 5.4 g/t gold, 2.6 metres of 5.5 g/t gold and 1 metre of 21.2 g/t gold.

Argo Gold’s flagship Uchi Gold Project showed multi-ounce per tonne intercepts over a mineable width at a relatively shallow depth at both Woco and Northgate during the winter 2019 drill program. The 2-km trend between Woco and Northgate is considered highly prospective. Pervasive overburden and lack of outcrop create a challenging exploration environment.

The company’s 2020 field exploration program included overburden stripping and washing, mapping and over 200 metres of diamond-saw channel sampling at Woco, the newly identified Woco South extension, Northgate, and Raingold for a total of 393 samples.

The initial program was extended because of the Woco South discovery 175 metres south of Woco. Mechanical stripping of overburden extended the structure that hosts the high-grade Woco vein from the previously known length of 70 metres to the current length of 280 metres with quartz veining and alteration similar to that of the high-grade Woco Vein.

Share this article













