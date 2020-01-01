Tudor Gold drills 973 metres of 0.845 g/t AuEq in BC’s Golden Triangle

Share this article















Tudor Gold Corp. [TUD-TSXV; TDRRF-OTC; TUC-FSE] completed the first set of diamond drill holes at its flagship property, Treaty Creek, located in the heart of the Golden Triangle 70 km north of Stewart, northwestern British Columbia. Tudor has a 60% interest with American Creek Resources Ltd. [AMK-TSXV; ACKRF-OTCBB] and Teuton Resources Corp. [TUO-TSXV; TEUTF-OTC; TFE-FSE] each holding 20% interests.

Drilling is progressing well on the Goldstorm Zone on trend from Seabridge’s KSM Project 5 km southwest of the Goldstorm system. Two additional drills have been mobilized to the project to bring the total to four rigs. Tudor Gold intends to extend the drilling program up to possibly 35,000 metres from the original plan of 20,000 metres and is fully financed to do so. The Goldstorm system remains open in all directions and to depth.

Tudor Gold’s vice-president of project development, Ken Konkin, PGeo, stated: “The priority was to expand the Goldstorm system southeast and northeast; however, drilling began in the central and southwest areas where grades were weaker within the overall system. The objective was to either expand the known area of mineralization or to define its limits. We were pleasantly surprised to see the strength of mineralization encountered in drill hole GS-20-57, which has an enriched interval averaging 1.40 g/t gold equivalent over 217.5 metres (544.5-762.0 metres). The entire intercept has a composite average of 0.845 g/t AuEq over 973.05 metres (34.50-1,077.55 metres).

“We were confident that we could surpass our former best intercept of GS-19-47 with 0.697 g/t AuEq over 1,081.5 metres, but we never thought we’d find such a wide extent of mineralization in the central southwest portion of the system. As well, we attempted to expand the limits in the southeast part of the system where we had some elevated spikes in gold grades from 2019 drilling. Two of our first five drill holes cut visible gold in holes GS-20-55 and GS-20-58 on Section 110+00 NE. The highest gold value was from GS-20-55 with 37.7 g/t gold and 44.8 g/t silver over 1.0 metre (428.5-429.5 metres). The native gold occurrences both came from the CS-600 Zone, which has an enriched portion that averages 1.34 g/t AuEq over 69.0 metres from 360.5 to 429.5 metres. The northeastern extension to Goldstorm is the main event of this program and we will begin drilling this area in mid-July.”

Konkin added: “The current known length of the northeast axis of the Goldstorm system is over 850 metres long and the southeast axis is at least 600 m across, and it remains open in all directions and to depth. Apart from GS-20-57, the strongest mineralization encountered to date is from the two consecutive 150-metre step-out holes drilled to the northeast in 2019: GS-19-42 yielded 0.849 g/t AuEq over 780 metres within the 300 horizon, including 1.275 g/t AuEq over 370.5 metres, and GS-19-47 yielded 0.697 g/t AuEq over 1,081.5 metres within the 300 horizon including 0.867 g/t AuEq over 301.5 metres. The program will now focus on expanding mineralization from these two exceptional step-out holes with three drills. We plan to continue stepping forward along the northeast axis with yet another 150-metre step-out hole, as well as fill-in drilling from the sites of GS-19-42 and GS-20-47.”

See company press release for complete drill results.

Walter Storm, President and CEO, stated: “Our commitment remains strong to publish a resource estimate at the end of this year.”

In mid-morning trading July 10, shares of Tudor Gold gained $0.15 to $2.56 on a volume of 498,600 shares traded.

