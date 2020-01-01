Westhaven intersects 34 metres of 1.21 g/t gold in Spences Bridge Gold Belt, BC

(left to right) Shaun Pollard, Ed Balon, and Gareth Thomas. Photo is taken from the top of Shovelnose Gold Property. Source: Westhaven Ventures Inc.

Share this article















Westhaven Gold Corp. [WHN-TSXV], formerly Westhaven Ventures, announced additional assay results from its continuing 30,000-metre drill program at its 100%-owned Shovelnose Project. The company has also added a third drill rig at the 17,623-hectare Shovelnose gold property to test several additional targets outside of the high-grade South Zone. Shovelnose is located within the prospective Spences Bridge Gold Belt (SBGB), which borders the Coquihalla Highway 30 km south of Merritt, British Columbia.

Hole SN20-65 (Lear Zone – Vein Zone 3) returned 34.00 metres of 1.21 g/t gold and 3.68 g/t silver, including 1.00 m of 15.70 g/t gold and 77.50 g/t silver within 200 m of surface.

Hole SN20-62 (Lear Zone – Vein Zone 3) returned 20.12m of 0.90 g/t gold and 2.17 g/t silver, including 0.45 m of 8.7 g/t gold and 36.30 g/t silver and 6.00 m of 2.01 g/t gold and 2.85 g/t silver.

Hole SN20-64 (Lear Zone – Vein Zone 2) returned 6.00 m of 1.57 g/t gold and 4.30 g/t silver, including 2.00 m of 3.84 g/t gold and 6.85 g/t silver within 110 m of surface.

The third drill rig is planned to be set up at Shylock target ~1.5 km southeast of the South Zone discovery as the focus of this program is to test new drill targets. A drill is currently testing the Line 6 target with the 2nd drill testing along strike north of the Lear Zone.

Drilling continues with data being analyzed from the recently announced Controlled Source Audio-frequency Magneto-Tellurics (CSAMT) survey. The survey covers a 3 x 5-km area encompassing the South Zone to refine the higher priority targets and generate new targets.

Gareth Thomas, President and CEO, stated: “We are encouraged with the first assay results since recommencing drilling at Shovelnose. These results build confidence in the continuity of gold mineralization between the South Zone and the high-grade gold intersected at the Lear Zone (SN20-56: 3.13m of 7.20 g/t Au). Preliminary results from the ongoing CSAMT geophysics survey have identified multiple anomalies that share similar geophysical characteristics to the South Zone. As our exploration efforts continue to expand the number of regional targets outside of the South Zone high-grade gold discovery area, the company is mobilizing a third drill rig to begin drilling on July 15th.”

Westhaven controls 37,000 hectares (370 km2) with four 100%-owned gold properties spread along the underexplored Spences Bridge Gold Belt. The Shovelnose property is situated off a major highway, in close proximity to power, rail, large producing mines, and within commuting distance from the city of Merritt, which translates into low cost exploration.

Share this article













