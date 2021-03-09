Tudor Gold tables NI 43-101 Treaty Creek resource estimate, Golden Triangle, B.C.

Share this article















Tudor Gold Corp. [TUO-TSXV; TDRRF-OTC; TUC-FSE] has filed a technical report, which includes the initial mineral resource estimate for the Goldstorm and Copper Belle zones at the 60%-owned Treaty Creek Project, located within the heart of the Golden Triangle of northwestern British Columbia and on trend from Seabridge’s KSM project l5 km southwest.

American Creek Resources Ltd. [AMK-TSXV; ACKRF-OTCBB] and Teuton Resources Corp. [TUO-TSXV; TEUTF-OTC; TFE-FSE] each own 20%.

The summary results of the report were previously announced in the company’s news release dated March 9th, 2021 and there are no material differences in the Mineral Resources between the Report and the previous news release.

Highlights of the March 2021 Mineral Resource Estimate

Measured and Indicated gold equivalent ounces (AuEq) are 19.41 million ounces averaging 0.74 g/t AuEq is estimated for the Goldstorm-Copper Belle deposits.

Measured and Indicated AuEq ounces are 14.15 million ounces averaging 0.72 gpt AuEq within a constraining open-pit shell and 5.26 million Measured and Indicated AuEq ounces averaging 0.80 gpt AuEq is for the out-of-pit Mineral Resources.

Cut-off grades of 0.30 g/t AuEq were used inside the constraining open-pit shell Mineral Resource Estimate and a higher cut-off grade of 0.46 gpt AuEq was used for the out-of-pit Mineral Resource Estimate which includes underground constrained blocks.

The Goldstorm Zone remains open to the northeast, to the southeast and down dip at depth to the northwest.

A total of 218 drill holes, totalling 105,658.8 metres, were reviewed for the Mineral Resource Estimate completed by P&E. Many of these holes are outside the Goldstorm-Copper Belle deposits and were not used in the Mineral Resource Estimate. The Goldstorm-Copper Belle area has 132 holes.

Measured Mineral Resources are defined by four or more drill holes within 100 metres; Indicated Mineral Resources are defined by four or more drill holes within 200 metres.

