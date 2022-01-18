Universal Copper drills 0.685% CuEq over 129 metres at Poplar, British Columbia

23 hours ago Staff Writer
Universal Copper Ltd. [UNV-TSXV; ECMXF-OTC; 3TA-FSE] reported additional drill results from the 2021 diamond drilling program at its flagship Poplar copper deposit, located southwest of Houston, British Columbia. All drill targets in the Poplar copper-gold exploration district are shallow and road accessible, within 88 km of rail infrastructure.

Highlights include Hole 21-PC-135 that returned 492.7 metres at 0.37% copper equivalent –CuEq (0.288% copper, 0.09 g/t gold and 4.16 g/t silver), including 78 metres at 0.55% CuEq (0.391% copper, 0.13 g/t gold and 12.01 g/t silver), including the bottom 129 metres at 0.685% CuEq (0.546% copper, 0.15 g/t gold and 6.94 g/t silver).

Hole 21-PC-136 returned 45 metres at 0.56% CuEq (0.430% copper, 0.17 g/t gold and 3.81 g/t silver) and a second interval of 24 metres at 0.68% CuEq (0.514% copper, 0.19 g/t gold and 6.86 g/t silver).

Clive Massey, CEO, stated: “An open -ended , high grade copper intercept in the bottom 129 metres of drill hole 13 5 supports our new interpretation that the system is tilted and that the high-grade zone plunges eastward. Today’s results, along with the recent robust copper grades released on January 18, 2022, and January 25, 2022 , represent significant positive progress for the Poplar Project. Universal Copper is focused on leveraging our new exploration model and building the Poplar Project into a premier deposit in a metal endowed, road/rail access ible emerging exploration district in a top-tier jurisdiction.”

Because of the disseminated nature of the mineralization at the Poplar Deposit, it is not possible to make a statement as to the true width for holes 21-PC-135 and 21-PC-136.

The 2021 Poplar drill holes were drilled vertically and designed to test for continuity and grade of copper-gold mineralization, test for extensions to depth, improve the understanding of mineralization geometry, and to infill gaps within potential high-grade mineralized volumes. The last three holes of the 2021 campaign were drilled into the Poplar East Zone, successfully evaluating the company’s new interpretation of an east-northeast plunge to the copper mineralization.Because of the disseminated nature of the mineralization at the Poplar Deposit, it is not possible to make a statement as to the true width for holes 21-PC-135 and 21-PC-136.

Mineralization plunges below surface moving eastward from the Main Zone to the East Zone where it lies 100 to 200 metres below surface. The new drilling supports the east-northeastern plunge interpretation as seen in Section 5987000N. The East Zone appears to be depleted in molybdenum but enriched in silver compared to the Main Zone. Importantly, 21-PC-135 is open to depth, and the Company plans to further test the area for porphyry copper mineralization in 2022.

The 61,566-hectare Poplar Project hosts a current undiluted Indicated Resource of 152.3 million tonnes grading 0.32% copper, 0.009% molybdenum, 0.09 g/t gold and 2.58 g/t silver and an undiluted Inferred Resource of 139.3 million tonnes grading 0.29 per cent copper, 0.005 per cent molybdenum, 0.07 g/t gold and 4.95 g/t silver. The mineral resource estimate has a cut-off grade of 0.20%.

Poplar lies in a historic mining region, located 35 km from the Huckleberry Mine and 42 km from Equity Silver Mine, where low snowfalls will allow year-round work. The road accessible property is bisected by a 138 Kva Hydroelectric line and lies 400km from the deep-water port at Prince Rupert by rail.

 


