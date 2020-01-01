VanadiumCorp Resource drills high-grade vanadium in Quebec

Share this article















VANADIUMCORP DRILLS HIGH-GRADE V2O5 DRILL CORE INTERCEPTS(1) INCLUDING 77.4 M GRADING 0.65% V2O5 AND 56.53% FE2O3

VanadiumCorp Resource Inc. [VRB-TSXV; APAFF-OTCBB; NWN-FSE] has released the latest assay results for the final six drill holes from the company’s summer-fall 2019 infill and extension drilling program at its Lac Dore vanadium property. Assay results are reported for holes LD-19-006, LD-19-007, LD-19-010, LD-19-027, LD-19-031 and LD-19-037; thus, all 37 holes drilled in 2019 now have received complete assay results. In addition, the results of selective twin channel sampling of surface trenches are reported.

The Lac Dore vanadium property is located 27 km east-southeast of Chibougamau, in Eeyou Istchee James Bay territory, Northern Quebec. The Chibougamau area is host to several vanadiferous titanomagnetite (VTM) deposits, including the Southwest and Armitage deposits on the adjacent Blackrock property (BlackRock Mining Inc.) and the South and North zone deposits on the Mont Sorcier Project to the north (Vanadium One Iron Corp).

The 2019 drill program targeted the Lac Dore vanadium prospect where historical drilling and surface channel sampling conducted between 1958 and 2013 revealed the presence of massive, semi-massive and disseminated bands of VTM mineralization along a 2-km-long-by-200-metre-wide and minimum 200-metre deep corridor.

All six holes intersected significant VTM mineralization.

Best intercepts include Hole LD-19-006 that intersected 63.3 metres grading 0.68% V 2 O 5 (vanadium pentoxide), including 4.4 metres of 0.80% V 2 O 5 , and 4.4 metres of 0.85% V 2 O 5 .

Hole LD-19-007 intersected 73.9 metres of 0.64% V 2 O 5 , including 3.4 metres of 0.81% V 2 O 5 , and 3.5 metres of 0.88% V 2 O 5 .

Hole LD-19-027 intersected 77.4 metres of 0.65% V 2 O 5 , including 8.0 metres of 0.74% V 2 O 5 , and 4.2 metres of 0.80% V 2 O 5 , and 3.8 metres of 0.87% V 2 O 5 . V 2 O 5

Adriaan Bakker, President and CEO, stated: “Another four of the six drill holes whose assay results are being released today have intersections in excess of 60 metres true widths, with grades over these intervals averaging greater than 0.55% V 2 O 5 and greater than 50% Fe 2 O 3 . These final drill hole results wrap up what we feel is a highly successful drilling campaign and additional Davis Tube results are still expected.”

Vanadiumcorp is an integrated technology and mining company focused on developing an exclusive clean energy storage supply chain with XRG vanadium redox flow battery technology, jointly owned process technology, and its 100%-owned vanadium resource base in Quebec.

