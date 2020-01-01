Erdene Resource intersects 5.5 metres of 126 g/t in Mongolia

Share this article















Erdene Resource Development Corp. [ERD-TSX; ERDCF-OTC; ERDN-MSE] reported drill results from the Midfield Southeast Zone at the100%-owned Bayan Khundii gold project in southwest Mongolia.

“We are exceptionally pleased with drill results from the new Midfield Southeast Zone, including one metre of 582 g/t gold within an intersection of 5.5 metres grading 126 g/t gold, in a near-surface region of the Bayan Khundii deposit,” said Peter Akerley, President and CEO. “A second intersection, 40 metres north, of 15 metres of 26 g/t gold, including one metre grading 338 g/t gold, confirms the existence of a new high-grade zone in an area that is currently classified as waste or low-grade material that could add meaningfully to resources during the early stages of the project.

“While we are rapidly advancing the Bayan Khundii development, with results of the project’s bankable feasibility study anticipated in the coming weeks, over the past six months we have demonstrated the potential of the Khundii gold district, with high-grade intersections at Bayan Khundii and Altan Nar, and the discovery of the Dark Horse prospect,” Akerley continued. “Further results are forthcoming from recent work at Striker and Dark Horse, where multiple instances of visible gold were encountered. We are developing follow-up drilling campaigns, prioritizing near-mine expansion opportunities that are expected to add to our established resource base.”

Highlights:

Discovered very high-grade gold zone at surface, southeast of the main Midfield orebody:

Intersected 5.5 metres of 125.9 g/t gold, including one metre of 581.6 g/t gold, in BKD-288, beginning 11.5 metres downhole; drilled 15 metres of 25.6 g/t gold, including one metre of 338 g/t gold, beginning at 14.9 metres, in BKD-274, 40 metres north of BKD-288; intersected anomalous gold mineralization in 16 of 18 holes, all within 25 metres from the surface;

Interpreted as the intersection of the stacked northwest-trending quartz adularia veins, with a north-south-trending conceptual feeder structure; target area classified as waste or low-grade stockpile material in the current resource; projected to be mined in year one of the current mining schedule.

Erdene has a mining licence for the Bayan Khundii deposit and plans to start producing gold in late 2021.

Share this article













