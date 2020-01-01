Victoria Gold drills 2 g/t gold over 32.3 metres at Lynx, Yukon

Share this article

Victoria Gold Corp. [VGCX-TSX; VITFF-OTC] reported assay results received to date from the 2021 Dublin Gulch exploration program Lynx diamond drill holes. Lynx is a newly developing on/near-surface gold target within the Dublin Gulch Gold Camp. During the 2021 season, over 20,000 metres of diamond drilling were completed across the claim package; including 11 holes for 2,706 metres drilling at Lynx combined with a suite of surface trenches, mapping and soils geochemical surveys. Highlighted assay results received from the first six Lynx holes include 2.00 g/t gold over 32.3 metres in LX21-025C.

Hole LX21-026C returned 1.14 g/t gold over 31.4 metres. Hole LX21-027C returned 2.52 g/t gold over 10.2 metres. Hole LX21-026C returned 3.42 g/t gold over 18.3 metres.

“Lynx is another example of how under explored the Dublin Gulch claim block is,” commented John McConnell, President and CEO. “Now that Eagle [mine] is operating, our team has turned its attention to the systematic exploration of the numerous targets on the block. We fully expect more discoveries in the future.”

Exploration in 2021 at Lynx expanded upon the initial 2020 work which consisted of 4 diamond drillholes totaling 594 metres. The 2021 exploration program was designed to extend the known near-surface gold mineralization and target the vertical extents of gold mineralization. This work culminated in 11 diamond drillholes totaling 2,706 metres in Lynx and 22 surface trenches totalling 2,362 metres. Assays for 6 of these 11 holes have been received to date.

Lynx is located centrally in the Dublin Gulch claim block, approximately 5 km southwest of Raven, the main target of Victoria’s 2021 exploration campaign, and is centred on a 400 by 700-metre elliptical exposure of Cretaceous granodiorite stock that intrudes overlying metasedimentary Proterozoic Hyland Group and Devonian-Mississippian Keno Hill Quartzite Formations. Mineralization at the Lynx target now extends over a strike length of 600 metres and remains open to both the east, west, and at depth.

2021 diamond drilling results were designed to extend the previous historic drillholes by targeting the intrusive-metasedimentary contacts and structures mapped in newly constructed surface trenches.

Victoria Gold’s 100%-owned Dublin Gulch gold property is situated in central Yukon Territory, Canada, approximately 375 km north of Whitehorse, and approximately 85 km from Mayo. The Property is accessible by road year round, and is located within Yukon Energy’s electrical grid.

The property covers an area of approximately 555 km2 and is the site of the company’s Eagle and Olive Gold Deposits. The Eagle and Olive deposits include Proven and Probable Reserves of 3.3 million oz gold from 155 million tonnes of 0.65 g/t tonne.

The NI 43-101 Mineral Resource for the Eagle and Olive deposits has been estimated to host 227 million tonnes averaging 0.67 g/t gold containing 4.7 million oz gold in the Measured and Indicated category, inclusive of Proven and Probable Reserves, and a further 28 million tonnes averaging 0.65 g/t gold containing 0.6 million oz gold Inferred.

Share this article