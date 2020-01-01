Osino drills 7.94 g/t gold over 7 metres at Twin Hills West, Namibia

Share this article

Osino Resources Corp. [OSI-TSXV; OSIIF-OTCQB; RSR1-FSE] provided an update of drill assay results for the resource definition drilling recently completed at Twin Hills West (THW) project, Namibia.

The latest assay results at Twin Hills West satellite discovery at Twin Hills Gold Project, include hole OKR461 that returned 7 metres of 7.94 g/t gold (82-89m), 5 metres of 1.31 g/t gold (137-142m), 5 metres of 1.16 g/t gold (159-164m). Hole OKR462 returned 27 metres of 1.60 g/t gold (84-111m), including 12 metres of 3.04 g/t gold (84-96m).

Hole OKD358 returned 37 metres of 1.11 g/t gold (152-189m), including 21 metres of 1.58 g/t gold (168-189m). Hole OKR447 returned 30 metres of 1.20 g/t gold (153-183m), including 24 metres of 1.37 g/t gold (153-177m). Hole OKR392 returned 22 metres of 1.31 g/t gold (66-88m) and 28 metres of 0.67 g/t gold (185-213m), including 5 metres of 1.41 g/t gold.

Hole OKR413 returned 28 metres of 1.04 g/t gold (116-144m), including 21 metres of 1.28 g/t gold (116-137m). Hole OKR396 returned 12 metres of 2.29 g/t gold (35-47m).

OKR461 intercepted a narrow zone of very high-grade material which may indicate a feeder and will be chased down plunge in next round of drilling. OKR447 extends the THW strike length to the east and indicates a new shoot of good mineralization starting here along the southern margin of THW.

First-pass resource definition and step-out drilling at THW now complete with 100 RC & DD holes drilled for 19,186 metres. Assays for 16 holes are pending.

THW will be included in the updated Twin Hills Mineral Resource Estimate expected to be concluded by mid-March and reported together with the results of the Pre-Feasibility Study during Q2 2022.

THW is a new satellite discovery located approximately 3 km west along strike of Osino’s current Bulge and Twin Hills Central (THC) mineral resource, which comprises the bulk of Osino’s flagship Twin Hills Gold Project in central Namibia.

Dave Underwood, VP Exploration commented: “We took a decision at the beginning of the year to push the drilling along at THW so that we could include it in the next resource update expected during the second quarter. The latest assays show that the southwestern lobe is consistently above 1 g/t and 20-40 metres in drilled width. The lobe of better mineralization is about 300m in strike length and plunges shallowly to the east. It was a welcome surprise when our furthest east hole drilled to close off the mineralization came back with one of our best THW intercepts to date with 30 metres of 1.20 g/t, likely the start of a new mineralized shoot. The very high-grade feeder zone of 7 metres of 7.94 g/t intercepted in the northern step-out at Oryx Central was an additional very pleasant surprise. Future drilling could identify additional gold mineralization at THW.”

The latest results confirm that the southwestern part of the Oryx lobe at THW is consistent in width and grade and has a strike length of approximately 300m so far, open to the east and west. Drilling also intersected a previously unknown shoot of mineralization on the eastern edge of the Oryx lobe as well as a very high-grade feeder zone in the central Oryx lobe.

After the completion of the Pre-Feasibility Study further drilling is planned for THW, including in-fill and step-out drilling on the south-eastern margin of Oryx where the new shoot was intercepted in OKR447 (30m of 1.20g/t); in-fill and step-out at central Oryx around the high-grade shoot in OKR461 (7m of 7.94g/t). In-fill and step-out on the southwest margin of Oryx; exploration drilling at Eland lobe and the area between Oryx and Eland.

Osino has a large ground position of approximately 6,700 km2 located within Namibia’s prospective Damara sedimentary mineral belt, mostly in proximity to and along strike of the producing Navachab and Otjikoto Gold Mines.

Share this article