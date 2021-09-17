Vior samples up to 175 g/t gold, 394 g/t silver at Belleterre project, Quebec

Share this article

Vior Inc. [VIO-TSXV; SXMVF-OTC; VL5-FSE] reported additional field exploration results that demonstrate the continuity of the high-grade gold potential at its 100%-optioned district-scale Belleterre gold project located near the town of Belleterre in the Abitibi-Temiscamingue region, 95 km south of Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec..

A total of 1,323 samples were collected during the Summer-Fall 2021 field exploration program at Belleterre, and results are being received in stages as the labs process the samples. The current gold results, in addition to those published on September 17, 2021, expose at surface the excellent potential for new high-grade gold structures, located in the brownfield areas of the project.

The three highest grade samples returned respectively 175 g/t gold, 29.5 g/t gold and 27.3 g/t gold. Another 15 samples contained values ranging between 24.6 g/t and 2 g/t gold, with many samples also containing significant silver content of up to 394 g/t. Refer to company press release for complete assays.

These new surface results validate and extend the gold showings, further reinforcing the strong exploration potential at Belleterre. In addition to these exciting new gold surface results, a systematic rock sampling strategy deployed in some areas associated with local felsic intrusions was also rewarded. A multi-metal anomaly with a continuous footprint of one km in length and 50 to 100 metres in width has been delineated.

Given the number of high-quality drill targets that have been identified along and outside of the mine trend, a new 5,000-metre Phase 2 drill program will be initiated in Q1 2022. Further, the exploration team is busy planning for the next Belleterre field exploration program during Spring/Summer 2022.

Mark Fedosiewich, President and CEO, stated, “We are very encouraged with these field sample results. They confirm what we have suspected from the start, that the brownfield areas have high potential for gold endowed structures outside of the historic mine trend. The majority of these new results will help to identify new high quality drill targets, in additionto the existing high-quality drill targets that we have previously identified along the mine trend. We will begin to drill some of these new targets during our next drilling phase”

The property consists of 551 claims over 30,258 hectares (302.6 km2), forming a district-scale exploration package that extends over a strike length of 37 km. The project includes the option to acquire the former high-grade Belleterre Gold Mine that produced over 750,000 oz gold at 10.73 g/t and 95,000 oz silver at 1.73 g/t between 1936 and 1959.

