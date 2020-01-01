Visionary Gold Corp. Welcomes Mr. Stanley Dempsey Sr. as a Special Advisor (ESG)

Share this article















Visionary Gold Corp. (“Visionary” or the “Company“) (TSXV: VIZ) is pleased to announce that founder and former Chairman of Royal Gold Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Mr. Stanley Dempsey Sr., will become a Special Advisor to Visionary’s Board of Directors with a specific focus on Environmental, Social and Governance (“ESG“) matters.

Visionary CEO, Wes Adams comments: “Our Board of Directors is honoured that Mr. Dempsey has agreed to accept an advisory role with Visionary. It is a great opportunity for our team to work with a National Mining Hall of Fame member and industry pioneer and to benefit from Mr. Dempsey’s guidance regarding ESG and other matters. Applying best practices for metals exploration and development in the twenty first century is crucial to ensuring a more sustainable future and Mr. Dempsey’s extensive experience and expertise will be invaluable in helping Visionary to consistently prioritize the best interest of both the lands and communities in which we operate.”

In the past six months, Visionary has doubled its land position twice and now has 50 square km (over 12,100 acres) of highly prospective lands and has identified five gold bearing structures on its claims. Visionary has garnered the support of a highly qualified group of exploration professionals who have discovered several world class gold deposits and continues to strengthen the team with the addition of Mr. Dempsey. The next step for the Company is to begin drilling to quantify the extent of gold mineralization at the Wolf Gold Project and to advance additional targets, including the Miz and Lewiston prospects (Miz and BM claim groups) and targets on its newly acquired IEV land package towards drilling. Visionary will also continue to evaluate new projects of merit, with special focus on the Western United States, where the team has extensive experience.

About Visionary Gold Corp.

Visionary Gold Corp. is a Vancouver-based mineral exploration company focused on precious metals discovery and development in the historically productive Lewiston gold district of Fremont County, Wyoming. The Visionary team is a first mover in the area which, despite a strong gold mining history, has never been explored using modern techniques.

