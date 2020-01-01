Vizsla Silver drills 2,142 g/t AgEq over 7.81 metres at Panuco, Mexico

Share this article

Vizsla Silver Corp. [VCU-TSXV] reported assay results from seven new drill holes targeting the Copala and Christiano veins, located east of the Tajitos resource area, at its 100%-owned, flagship Panuco silver-gold project near Mazatlan, southern Sinaloa State, Mexico.

Drill hole CS-21-116 returned 1,559 g/t silver and 7.29 g/t gold (2,142 g/t silver equivalent (AgEq)) over 7.81 metres true width (mTW), including a subinterval grading 2,728 g/t silver and 13.10 g/t gold (3,775 g/t AgEq) over 2.60 mTW.

Hole CS-22-123 returned 1,237 g/t silver and 10.53 g/t gold (2,078 g/t AgEq) over 2.09 mTW, hosted within a broad interval grading 248 g/t silver and 2.03 g/t gold (410 g/t AgEq) over 14.45 mTW. Hole CS-21-115 returned 1,900 g/t silver and 11.09 g/t gold (2,787 g/t AgEq) over 1.21 mTW. Hole CS-21-112 returned 682 g/t silver and 5.51 g/t gold (1,122 g/t AgEq) over 1.73 mTW.

All reported holes in this release were not included in the recent maiden resource estimate. The Copala vein has now been tested with 17 holes with mineralization open in all directions

“Copala continues to grow rapidly with very high grades and impressive widths over a large area,” commented Michael Konnert, president and CEO. “This recently discovered near-surface, shallow-dipping structure has now been traced over 650 metres in length, 350 metres down dip, and remains open in all directions. The Copala vein contributed approximately 6.4 million ounces of indicated and 18.6 million oz of inferred silver equivalent ounces to the maiden resource estimate with the inclusion of only eight drill holes. The company was conservative with 40% smaller search radius for resource estimation at Copala due to its early stage, however, these results indicate resource growth could be expected from the Copala vein over coming months.”

The newly consolidated Panuco silver-gold project is an emerging high-grade discovery. The 6,754-hectare, past-producing district benefits from over 75 km of total vein extent, a 500-tonne-per-day mill, 35 km of underground mines, tailings facilities, roads, power and permits.

The district contains intermediate to low sulphidation epithermal silver and gold deposits related to siliceous volcanism and crustal extension in the Oligocene and Miocene. Host rocks are mainly continental volcanic rocks correlated to the Tarahumara Formation.

The Panuco project has an in situ estimated mineral resource of 61.1 million oz of Indicated category AgEq and 45.6 million oz of Inferred category AgEq.

To date, Vizsla has completed over 120,000 metres of drilling at Panuco leading to the discovery of several new high-grade veins. For 2022, Vizsla has budgeted +120,000 metres of resource/discovery-based drilling, designed to upgrade, and expand the maiden resource as well as test other high priority targets across the district.

