Walker River drills 7.62 g/t gold over 48.8 metres at Lapon, Nevada

Walker River Resources Corp. [WRR-TSXV; WRRZF-OTC] reported drill results from the late 2021 reverse circulation (RC) drill program at the Lapon Canyon portion of its 100%-owned Lapon gold project located approximately 60 km southeast of Yerington, Nevada.

Drill results confirm the discovery of a new high grade gold mineralized zone (the Hotspot). Drill hole LC 21 – 80 returned 7.62 g/t gold over 48.8 metres, including 77.16 g/t gold over 4.5 metres. Hole LC 21 – 81 returned 5.68 g/t gold over 60.9 metres, including 17.76 g/t gold over 18.3 metres, and 99.7 g/t gold over 1.5 metres. Hole LC 21 – 82 returned 1.84 g/t gold over 122 metres including 8.61 g/t gold over 9.2 metres, and 4.28 g/t gold over 47.3 metres, the latter two results being in granite. The hole ended in gold mineralization at 122 meters.

The presence of significant gold mineralization in granite (LC 21-82), demonstrates new and significant potential to the project. Previously the granite was thought to be barren. The Company will now undertake to assay granites from the previous drillhole samples not sent to the lab.

It is now warranted to drill longer and deeper holes at Lapon Canyon, with significant gold mineralization recently discovered within the granite at the Hotspot, previously unknown to exist on the project.

Hole 21-65 (1.88 g/t over 54.5 metres) was the initial discovery hole. The zone is not visible at surface, as it is covered by a blanket of colluvium and granite boulders. Holes LC 20-35 (1.35 g/t over 22.9 metres) and LC 21-67, located some 100 metres NW of the new Hotspot zone confirmed its discovery.

The unanticipated robust nature of gold mineralization discovered at the Hotspot zone, allows the Company to apply the same methodologies at Lapon Canyon’s other known mineralized zones. Including, follow up drilling at the mineralized zones discovered in holes LC 19-42 and 43.

The 2022 drill programs at Lapon Canyon will now consist of systematic drilling on section for geological modelling purposes, as well as exploration drilling to discover new gold mineralization and extend known gold mineralization, including, now at depth.

The new Hotspot zone is located some 200 metres above and 250 metres SE, on strike with the high-grade mineralization at the historic mine workings, with previously reported high grade drill results (LC 16-10 77.62 g/t over 12.2 meters, among others).

Other drill holes include LC 21-76 and LC 21-84 where a second altered zone was discovered below granite. The two altered zones show anomalous to low grade gold throughout, with LC 21-76 returning a high-grade value of 25.57 g/t over 1.5 meters. The granites also show anomalous gold values throughout, an excellent indicator for future exploration.

Now that the late 2021 drill program assay results have been received, planning of the continuation of drilling at Lapon Canyon is underway.

Drilling at the Pikes Peak portion of the Lapon Gold Project, which was interrupted in late 2021, due to poor road access conditions, will begin as soon as possible, subject to road access conditions and drill contractor availability.

The Lapon Gold Project consists of 147 claims (2,940 acres) situated in the Wassuk Range, within the Walker Lane shear zone, a 100 km wide structural corridor extending in a southeast direction from Reno, Nevada. The Project is easily accessible by secondary state roads from the main highway (25 km), and is located approximately 60 km southeast of Yerington. A state power grid transmission line passes within 3 km of the project.

