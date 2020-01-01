Wesdome drills 8 metres of 326 g/t gold at Kiena, Quebec, shares up

Share this article















Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. [WDO-TSX; WDOFF-OTC] reported additional results from underground definition and exploration drilling at the 100%-owned Kiena mine complex in Val d’Or, Quebec.

Kiena Deep A zone drilling

Over the past year, underground drilling focused on definition drilling of the A Zone, which successfully upgraded a large portion of inferred resources to the indicated category. Drilling has since refocused on expansion drilling, not only at the A Zone and VC Zone, but at other prospective targets within the mine area.

As part of this exploration focus, initial drilling via seven underground drill rigs has already successfully expanded the size of known mineralized zones, with follow-up drilling expected to contribute to future resource updates.

The following results are part of the 28,300 metres drilled since the closeout date of the last mineral resource estimate update and were therefore not included in that resource estimate.

Highlights of A Zone drilling

Hole 6740W4 returned 325.9 g/t gold over 8.0 metres core length (46.8 g/t gold cut, 5.0 m true width) A2 Zone. Hole 6740W4 returned 22.8 g/t gold over 32.8 metres core length (14.6 g/t gold cut, 15.0 m true width) A1 Zone. Hole 6704W3 returned 24.1 g/t gold over 36.5 metres core length (8.4 g/t gold cut, 6.0 m true width) A2 Zone. All assays cut to 90.0 g/t gold. True widths are estimated.

VC1 Zone drilling

Drilling of the VC1 Zone continued to return high-grade intersections and has confirmed the previous interpretation that the VC1 Zone is a separate structure having a different orientation than the A Zone. Mineralization of the VC1 Zone transitioned from a sulphide-rich variety found in the upper extents of the mine to a quartz-rich environment with visible gold present at depth.

The VC1 Zone extends 475 metres down plunge from 67 level to 107 level, where development and drilling are being completed. Hole 6531 returned 31.1 g/t gold over 5.1 metres (24.3 g/t gold cut over 3.9 m TW) and illustrates the higher-grade potential of VC1 at depth. Drill hole 6738C confirms these results, returning 20.0 g/t gold over 4.6 metres core length (20.0 g/t gold cut, 4.1 m TW). The VC1 Zone remains open at depth.

Refer to company press release for complete assays. In February 10 trading, Wesdome shares gained $0.29 to $9.40 on a volume of 476,600.

Share this article













