Wesdome Gold Mines drills 7.4 metres of 132.1 g/t gold at Kiena, Quebec

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. [WDO-TSX; WDOFF-OTC] reported underground exploration drilling results from the Kiena Deep zone and initial surface exploration drilling results at the company’s 100%-owned Kiena mine complex in Val d’Or, Quebec.

On March 23, 2021, Wesdome announced the discovery of a new high-grade gold zone in the footwall of the A zone, which has been the focus of infill drilling.

The footwall zone is interpreted as lenses of gold mineralization located within a 50-metre-wide corridor adjacent to the footwall of the A2 zone. Gold mineralization is associated with quartz plus or minus visible gold veins that are spatially associated with amphibolite-altered komatiite, basaltic komatiite and basalt units.

Additional drilling is required to determine the geometry of the mineralized lenses forming the corridor of the footwall zone. The orientation, dip and geometry of these new lenses will need to be confirmed in order to determine true widths. However, it is interpreted that the footwall zone runs parallel to the A zone and extends at least 300 metres. Mineralization remains open laterally and down plunge.

Additionally, the recent A zone high-grade drill intersections inside and outside of the current A zone resource block model shows the potential to expand the current resource estimate.

Hole 6762 returned 132.1 g/t gold over 7.4 metres core length (27.6 g/t gold capped, 3.9 metres true width – TW) A zone. Hole 6752W4 returned 34.3 g/t gold over 7.2 metres core length (32.2 g/t gold capped, 3.5 metres TW) A2 zone.

Hole 6762W2 returned 13.4 g/t gold over 16.0 metres core length (13.0 g/t gold capped) footwall zone. Hole 6762W1 returned 20.1 g/t gold over 9.1 metres core length (18.5 g/t gold capped) footwall zone.

All assays cut to 90.0 g/t gold. True widths are unknown at this time for the footwall zone.

Initial surface drilling has focused on the Presqu’ile and Shawkey areas northwest and southeast of the Kiena mine, respectively. Since July, two drills on barges have been testing the continuity of some gold anomalies in the Jacola formation, which host the Kiena mine. In early September, 2021, a third drill was added in the Shawkey area to follow up on historical gold anomalies and newly intersected mineralization.

Highlights of the recent drilling at Presqu’ile and Shawkey zones included Hole PR-20-001 that returned 1,515.0 g/t gold over 0.5 metres core length. Hole PR-20-001 returned 23.1 g/t gold over 2.2 metres core length. Hole PR-21-008 returned 63.9 g/t gold over 0.9 metres core length. Hole SW-21-009 returned 20.80 g/t gold over 1.5 metres core length and Hole SW-21-013 returned 29.40 g/t gold over 1.1 metres core length.

The true widths of the intersections of the Presqu’ile zones are believed to be of 70% or higher of the intersected length.

Previous drilling at the Presqu’ile zones has defined a small near-surface mineral resource. Eleven of the reported holes for this zone intersected gold mineralization and helped to define a steeply east-plunging trend. Future drilling will continue to test the extent of the mineralization, which is near to underground access at a vertical depth of 320 metres below surface and approximately 450 metres to the north.

