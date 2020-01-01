Calibre Mining drills 6.2 metres of 6.39 g/t gold at Limon, Nicaragua

Share this article















Calibre Mining Corp. [CXB-TSX; CXBMF-OTCQX] provided an update on the 2021 resource expansion and discovery drilling program, highlighting drilling completed at high-grade deposits and targets within the 100%-owned producing Limon mine complex, northwest Nicaragua.

Resource expansion highlights at Atravesada underground returned 9.02 g/t gold over 3.0 metres of estimated true width (ETW) from 343.6 metres (LIM-21-4563); 6.39 g/t gold over 6.2 metres ETW from 241.1 metres (LIM-21-4576); and 4.27 g/t gold over 4.2 metres ETW from 360.4 metres (LIM-21-4556).

At Tigra, beyond the reserve pit shell, assays included 6.82 g/t gold over 4.3 metres ETW from 285.9 metres (LIM-21-4584); 5.28 g/t gold over 4.8 metres ETW from 251.4 metres (LIM-21-4579); 12.17 g/t gold over 2.2 metres ETW from 284.8 metres (LIM-21-4583); and 7.12 g/t gold over 2.0 metres ETW from 315.7 metres (LIM-21-4587).

New gold zone within the Limon complex

Drill results the Portal target included 5.75 g/t gold over 2.3 metres ETW from 115.2 metres (LIM-21-4567); 2.77 g/t gold over 4.1 metres ETW from 66.8 metres (LIM-21-4572); and 1.68 g/t gold over 18.6 metres ETW from 40.1 metres (LIM-21-4569).

Darren Hall, president and CEO, stated, “The Limon mining complex has produced more than three million ounces of gold and continues to present a number of significant opportunities for discovery and resource growth. As underground development at the Atravesada deposit progresses we are pleased with 2021 drill results and believe there is good potential for additional resources that will contribute toward development of new reserves. We are also encouraged by results of recent drilling below the Tigra open pit, which indicate good potential for additional resource growth. Finally, results of first pass drilling at the new portal vein target located approximately five kilometres northwest of the Limon open pit again demonstrate the potential for continued discoveries to help drive production and extend mine life.”

Share this article













