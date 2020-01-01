West Red Lake drills 77.87 g/t gold over 1.9 metres at Rowan Mine, Ontario

Share this article















West Red Lake Gold Mines Inc. [RLG-CSE; RLGMF-OTCQB; HYK-FSE] announces that it intersected 77.87 g/t gold over 1.9 metres at the Rowan Mine. Drilling targeted gold zones over a 200-metre strike length in the area of the Rowan Mine Shaft on the West Red Lake Project, located in the prolific Red Lake Gold District of Northwestern Ontario.

The surface drill program at the Rowan Mine was designed to test near surface gold mineralization for a potential surface bulk sample.

Drilling highlights include 77.87 g/t gold over 1.9 metres at 42 metres below surface from hole RLG 21-098, including 160.20 g/t gold over 0.6 metres at 42 metres below surface. Hole RLG 21-097 returned 7.48 g/t gold over 0.9 metres at 13 metres below surface. Hole RLG 21-100 returned 2.74 g/t gold over 2.0 metres at 6metres below surface. Hole RLG 21-104 returned 3.70 g/t gold over 1.5 metres at 14 metres below surface from 4.84 g/t gold over 1.5 metres at 32 metres below surface. Refer to company press release for complete drill results.

West Red Lake Gold has completed 3,669 metres of diamond drilling in twenty holes, including nineteen holes along a 200 m portion of the Rowan Gold Zones near the Rowan Mine Shaft, plus one hole in the northeastern portion of the NT Zone. The drill program at the Rowan Mine was designed to test near surface gold mineralization which could be suitable for a surface bulk sample.

A program of surface channel sampling was performed subsequent to the drill program. Assay results for the channel samples are pending and it is anticipated that they will be released in the coming weeks. The surface samples were designed to further test for near surface gold mineralization for a potential bulk sample location within the 200-metre long area that was drilled at shallow depth.

A program of surface channel sampling was also undertaken on the southern portion of the NT Zone. Assay results for these samples are also pending and are anticipated to be released in the coming weeks.

Exploration drilling is next planned at the NT Zone to target the Porphyry Hill Zone situated along the eastern side of the northeastern portion of the NT Zone structure.

John Kontak, President, stated, “We are very pleased to have sampled the surface and near surface area of the Rowan Gold Deposit for geological information which could potentially lead to designing a near surface bulk sample. We look forward to receiving and reporting the gold assay results from the surface channel samples in the near future. The next step in our exploration plan is to explore the northeastern portion of the NT Zone with drilling to explore the potential of the Porphyry Hill Zone.”

The Rowan Mine is 62%-owned by West Red Lake and 38%-owned by Evolution Mining Ltd. [EVN-ASX].

