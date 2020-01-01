Avino Silver produces 285,464 AgEq oz from Avino mine in Q3

Share this article















Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. [ASM-TSX, NYSE American; GV6-FSE] reported that production of 285,464 silver equivalent ounces, consisting of 77,935 ounces of silver, 1,183 ounces of gold, and 685,535 pounds of copper, was achieved in the third quarter 2021 from its 100%-owned Avino mine property near Durango, Mexico.

“We are very pleased to announce our third quarter production results which followed a period of operational closure,” said David Wolfin, president and CEO. “The entire Avino team worked tremendously hard to assist in the resumption of operations in August, and successfully achieve production for the quarter. Moving forward, we aim to steadily increase production to reach the levels established prior to the closure. I am also thrilled that training programs are ongoing at the mine as we look to further build a local work force.”

Q3 2021 highlights

Avino mine successfully recommenced operations: Underground mining operations are now hauling between 1,000 and 1,500 tonnes per day to surface on a daily basis, with the mill operating at a similar capacity. The company is working toward achieving preshutdown levels of mine and mill production. Current plant capacity remains at 2,500 tpd.

Increase in overall feed grades from the Avino mine: Silver, gold and copper grades increased by 16%, 138% and 18%, respectively, compared with the last quarterly production period of Q2 2020.

Increase in copper recovery rates from the Avino mine: Copper recovery rose to 94% from 90%, and metal grades across the board where higher when compared with the last quarterly production period of Q2 2020.

During Q3 2021 production came primarily from the Avino Mine. The company is currently mining and milling from the Avino mine only. As part of the ramp-up of operations 10,806 tonnes of historic above-ground stockpile material having been processed during Q3 2021. Production from this material totalled 15,784 silver equivalent ounces, consisting of 9,336 ounces of silver, 58 ounces of gold and 12,584 pounds of copper, and there was no comparable production from Q2 2020.

Avino production highlights for Q3 2021 (compared with Q2 2020 – most recent quarter of production). Silver equivalent production increased 70% to 269,680 ounces. Copper production increased by 46% to 672,951 pounds. Silver production increased by 36% to 68,599 ounces. Gold production increased by 179% to 1,125 oz.

At the end of September, a total of 12,179 metres of drilling have been completed at the Avino property. The main areas for Q3 exploration include the oxide tailings, the area below current mining operations at Avino, as well as the highly prospective area of La Potosina.

