Westhaven Drills 51.77 Metres of 4.22 g/t Gold and 46.42 g/t Silver, Including 27.85 Metres of 7.51 g/t Gold and 83.94 g/t Silver at Its Shovelnose Gold Property

Westhaven Gold Corp. (TSX-V:WHN) is pleased to announce drill results from its ongoing drill campaign at its 17,623-hectare Shovelnose gold property. Shovelnose is located within the prospective Spences Bridge Gold Belt (SBGB), which borders the Coquihalla Highway 30 kilometres south of Merritt, British Columbia.

Recent Highlights:

SNR21-01 (South Zone: 180.23-232.00m) 51.77 metres (m) of 4.22 g/t gold (Au) and 46.42 g/t silver (Ag), including 27.85m of 7.51 g/t Au and 83.94 g/t Ag.

Gareth Thomas, President & CEO of Westhaven Gold, states: “In mid-February we began drilling at the South Zone with a view to completing an inaugural independent resource estimate by late 2021. Prior to the 2021 drilling, the South Zone had a low density of drilling having been drilled at roughly 50 metre spacings. The gold grade and vein thickness of drillhole SNR21-01 (27.85m of 7.51 g/t Au and 83.94 g/t Ag), located twenty-five metres between SN18-15 (46.20 Metres of 8.95 g/t Gold and 65.47 g/t Silver) and SN19-26 (15.46 m of 4.80 g/t Au and 61.21 g/t Ag), further demonstrates the continuity and high-grade nature of Vein Zone 1. Roughly 2 kilometres along strike from the South Zone at the FMN Zone, we continue to intersect gold-silver mineralization. Given our proximity to infrastructure, low drilling costs and recently completed bought deal financing, we are fully financed for our 2021 exploration activities.”

FMN Drilling

Drilling at FMN, between South Zone and Franz, continues to encounter quartz veining comprising Vein Zone 1 and a second flanking vein zone 200 to 250m southwest of Vein Zone 1, potentially a fourth vein zone. Quartz veining has now been traced continuously from South Zone to FMN for 3.01km. The untested strike length between the FMN and Franz zones currently stands at 560 metres.

Peter Fischl, Exploration Manager of Westhaven, adds: “Drilling at FMN is extending the quartz vein system further northwest into the gap between FMN and Franz. The most recent drilling appears to show Vein Zone 1 deflecting somewhat to the north towards an azimuth of 330o, possibly defining a “kink” in the structure. These kinks can be important sites of stronger gold mineralization along structures exhibiting strike-slip movement. The most prominent kink developed in this structure so far is at South Zone.”

South Zone Drilling

Drill holes SN21-152/154 intersected Vein zone 1 downdip by an additional 140m from previous drilling. Both holes encountered significant quartz veining with anomalous levels of gold and silver, likely due to the vertical control of gold-silver mineralization, typical of epithermal vein systems. These two holes provide some guidance for vectoring upwards to where higher grades may be encountered.

In more recent shallow drilling in the South Zone on section 1125, roughly 170m northeast from SNR21-01, in addition to encountering significant quartz veining, hole SNR21-04 (assays pending) also encountered visible gold in drill core.

Table of Recent Results:

Please click the following link to the 2021 drill database table of assay results:

https://www.westhavengold.com/projects/shovelnose-gold/maps/

On behalf of the Board of Directors

WESTHAVEN GOLD CORP.

“Gareth Thomas”

Gareth Thomas, President, CEO & Director

Qualified Person Statement

Peter Fischl, P.Geo., who is a Qualified Person within the context of National Instrument 43-101 has read and takes responsibility for this release.

QA/QC

Core samples were prepared using the PREP-31 package in ALS’s Kamloops facility each core sample is crushed to better than 70 % passing a 2 mm (Tyler 9 mesh, US Std. No.10) screen. A split of 250 g is taken and pulverized to better than 85 % passing a 75-micron (Tyler 200 mesh, US Std. No. 200) screen. 0.75g of this pulverized split is digested by Four Acid and analyzed via ICP-MS (method code ME-MS61m (+Hg)), which reports a 49-element suite of elements. All samples are analyzed by Fire Assay with an AES finish, method code Au-ICP21 (30g sample size). Additional Au screening is performed using ALS’s Au-SCR24 method, select samples are dry screened to 100 microns. A duplicate 50g fire assay is conducted on the undersized fraction as well as an assay on the entire oversize fraction. Total Au content, individual assays and weight fractions are reported. All analytical and assay procedures are conducted in ALS’s North Vancouver facility. A QA/QC program included laboratory and field standards inserted every 25 samples. At least one field blank is inserted in every batch of 25 samples, with additional blanks inserted following samples with visible gold.

Westhaven’s ongoing Quality Assurance and Quality Control programs include auditing of all exploration data. Any significant changes will be reported when available.

About Westhaven Gold Corp.

Westhaven is a gold-focused exploration company advancing the high-grade discovery on the Shovelnose project in Canada’s newest gold district, the Spences Bridge Gold Belt. Westhaven controls 37,000 hectares (370 square kilometres) with four 100% owned gold properties spread along this underexplored belt. The Shovelnose property is situated off a major highway, near power, rail, large producing mines, and within commuting distance from the city of Merritt, which translates into low-cost exploration.

Westhaven trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker symbol WHN. For further information, please call 604-336-6921 or visit Westhaven’s website at www.westhavengold.com

SOUTH ZONE CROSS SECTIONS