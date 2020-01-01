Xtra-Gold Resources extends key zone at Ghana project

Share this article















Xtra-Gold Resources Corp. [XTG-TSX; XTGRF-OTCQB] said Wednesday April 14 that it has expanded gold mineralization at the Double 19 deposit at its 100%-owned Kibi Gold Project in Ghana West Africa.

The announcement comes as the company released assay results for an additional 13 drill holes from its current resource expansion and target generation program. Those diamond core boreholes totaling 2,185 metres were completed by the company’s in-house drilling crews from mid-January to March 2021 on the Double 9, Gatehouse Zone and Lone Tree shear structure.

The company said 98 holes covering 13,004 metres have been drilled to date since September, 2019.

The Double 19 deposit hosts inferred resources of 48,000 ounces of gold (610,000 tonnes averaging 2.43 g/t gold). Double 19 is located in Zone 3 along with the Big Bend, East Dyke, South Ridge and Mushroom deposits in Zone 2, forming part of maiden resource estimate of October 2012) on the Kibi Project.

In aggregate, these five gold deposits, lying within approximately 1.6 km of each other are estimated to host an indicated resource of 3.38 million tonnes grading 2.56 g/t gold, or 278,000 ounces. Inferred resources are 2.35 million tonnes of 1.94 g/t gold, or 147,000 ounces.

The Zone 2 – Zone 3 maiden resources represent the first ever resources generated in a lode gold project within the Kibi Gold Belt.

“We are incredibly pleased with the continued success of our resource expansion drilling program at the Double 19 gold deposit,” said Xtra-Gold President and CEO James Longshore. “With just under 5,000 metres of drilling, we have extended the down-plunge length of the fold hinge gold shoot to almost 300 metres and established the continuity of the newly defined NW Limb gold mineralization over an approximately 160-metre segment of the fold structure and down to a vertical depth of 200 metres,” he said.

“We look forward to further resource growth potential from the ongoing step-out drilling targeting the down-plunge extension of the Double 19 fold structure.’’

Drilling highlights announced on Wednesday include 48.4 metres grading 0.76 g/t gold, including 1.91 g/t gold over 6.9 metres, from a down-hole depth of 134.0 metres in hole #KBDD21387, with undercut hole #KBDD21391 returning 15.1 metres of grade 1.24 g/t gold, including 2.56 g/t gold over 4.5 metres from a down-hole depth of 200 metres; extending mineralization to a vertical depth of 200 metres on the northeasternmost NW Limb zone section at Double 19.

Share this article













