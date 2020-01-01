Whitehorse Gold drills 10.5 metres of 8.1 g/t gold at Skukum

Share this article















Whitehorse Gold Corp. [WHG-TSXV; WHGDF-OTC] reported additional results from the 2020 drill program at its Skukum gold project located in the Whitehorse mining district, southern Yukon.

Drill hole SC20-002 intersected 10.5 metres (6.3-metre true width) grading 8.1 g/t gold and 175 g/t silver, including 2.2 metres of 25.2 g/t gold and 636 g/t silver , in the Rainbow Zone of the Skukum Creek deposit. Earlier, drill hole SC20-001 returned 8.93 metres of 6.54 g/t gold and 186.83 g/t silver, including 2.16 metres of 7.80 g/t gold and 306.05 g/t silver. These holes also had lead and zinc credits.

Results from the remaining two 2020 drill holes are pending.

The 2020 drill program consisted of four drill holes designed to better define the deeper portion of the Skukum Creek deposit, validate historic drill hole intercepts, and to test reinterpreted, potentially thicker and higher grade portions of the deposit which remain open for expansion.

Kevin Weston, CEO, stated: “The results from our 2020 exploration continue to verify both the depth potential and the high-grade tenor of the Skukum Creek gold deposit. We are encouraged by the zone thickness and look forward to releasing the additional drill results as we are finalizing our 2021 drill campaign which is aimed at increasing the mineral resources at the project.”

Skukum Creek is the largest of the project’s three deposits currently defined with over one million indicated tonnes grading 5.85 g/t gold and 166.4 g/t silver and 537,000 inferred tonnes grading 4.99 g/t gold and 108.3 g/t silver.

Whitehorse Gold is focused on its 100%-owned Skukum gold project (formerly named the Tagish Lake gold project) located in the Whitehorse mining district of the southern Yukon. The project consists of 1,051 mineral claims covering an area of 170 km2 and is located approximately 55 km south of Whitehorse in the Wheaton River Valley region. The project hosts the advanced-stage Skukum Creek, Goddell and Mount Skukum high-grade gold deposits and multiple high-priority exploration targets. The project infrastructure includes an all-weather access road, an all-weather 50-person camp, approximately 4.8 km of underground workings, an extensive surface road network and a previously operating 300-tonne-per-day mill along with a tailings management facility and service buildings.

