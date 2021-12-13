Wolfden files NI 43-101 report for Rice Island nickel project, Manitoba

Share this article

Wolfden Resources Corp. [WLF-TSXV; WLFFF-OTC] filed on SEDAR an independent technical report entitled NI 43-101 Technical Report and Mineral Resource Estimate on the Rice Island Project, Snow Lake Manitoba, effective December 13, 2021.

Rice Island mineral resource estimate dated December 12, 2021, using a 0.5%-nickel-equivalent cut-off. There are 4.3 million tonnes at 1.11% NiEq of indicated (0.74% nickel, 0.49% copper, 0.03% cobalt, 0.02% platinum, 0.03 g/t palladium, 0.06 g/t gold); 3.4 million tonnes at 0.89% NiEq of inferred (0.55% nickel, 0.37% copper, 0.04% cobalt, 0.02% platinum, 0.04 g/t palladium, 0.09 g/t gold).

“The mineral resource estimate confirms that Rice Island deposit has sufficient size, grade and expansion potential to be regarded as a significant development project in the North American EV [electric vehicle] metal space,” commented Ron Little, president and CEO. “The simple, predictable geometry and excellent expansion potential, along with its close proximity to existing infrastructure in Snow Lake, support that this asset has been largely overlooked and should be revalued to the upside, within Wolfden’s stable of high-quality advanced projects. We look forward to an upcoming expansion drill program to draw further attention on this project.”

A 2,500-metre expansion drill program is expected to commence shortly to test the down-plunge extension of the Keel zone and down-dip extension of the Feeder zone. Geophysical, bore hole electromagnetic data indicate that the conductive zones associated with the nickel mineralization continues beyond the current depth of 475 metres.

