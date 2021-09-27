Tempus drills 13.4 g/t gold over 2.7 metres of at Elizabeth-Blackdome project, British Columbia

Share this article

Tempus Resources Ltd. [TMRR-TSXV; TMRRF-OTCQB; TMR-ASX] reported four drill hole assay results from the phase 1 drill program at its 100%-owned Elizabeth-Blackdome gold project 200 km north of Vancouver, southern British Columbia.

A total of 39 drill holes (9,826 metres) were completed in the phase 1 drill program, starting from November, 2020. In the 2021 drill season, 28 drill holes were completed totalling 7,820 metres and there were 11 drill holes completed in November and December, 2020, totalling 2,006 metres.

Tempus president and CEO, Jason Bahnsen, commented: “EZ-21-25 being reported today shows high-grade continuity of the newly discovered Blue vein, including a bonanza-grade sub-intersection. We’re very excited to have this result approximately 40 metres along strike from the Blue vein discovery hole (EZ-21-12) that we announced four months ago, which was also bonanza grade. We are also delighted with the mineralized intersection in EZ-21-23, which continues to develop the mineralized package at the SW vein. We are now awaiting assay results for five additional drill holes from the 2021 drilling program including two that targeted the Blue vein.”

The Blue vein was discovered with drill hole EZ-21-12 (announced September 27, 2021), with an intersection of visible gold returning 33.7 g/t gold over 1.0 metre from 117.8 metres.

The drill assay results released today include drill holes EZ-21-24 and EZ-21-25 targeting the Blue vein. EZ-21-25 intersected a 2.70-metre quartz vein zone grading 13.4 g/t gold from 111.00 metres, including 71.3 g/t gold over 0.50 metres from a drill depth of 111.50 metres. The EZ-21-25 result expands the known high-grade gold mineralization at Blue vein approximately 40 metres along strike from the discovery hole.

EZ-21-24 intersected the Blue vein structure at a drill depth of 139.8 metres and 181.7 metres with assays in the range of 0.58 to 0.84 g/t gold.

The Blue vein is located approximately 150 metres to the northwest, near vertical in dip and parallel to the SW vein. This previously unknown vein has now been intersected by seven drill holes (EZ-21-09, EZ-21-12, EZ-21-19, EZ-21-24, EZ-21-25, EZ-21-26 and EZ-21-27) demonstrating an initial strike length of 380 metres, two drill holes are pending assay results. The Blue vein structure has been intercepted to approximately 100 m depth and remains open along strike and down plunge.

The latest drill holes reported in the SW vein are from EZ-21-22 and EZ-21-23. These two drill holes are stepouts from the northern ore shoot and were successful in intersecting the SW vein in a previously undrilled zone of the SW vein and extending mineralization by approximately 80 m along strike to the northeast.

EZ-21-23 intersected a 4.1-metre quartz vein zone 1.83 g/t gold from 145.0 metres, including 4.98 g/t gold over 0.70 metres from 147.50 metres. EZ-21-22 intersected a 1.15-metre quartz vein zone from 175.55 metres averaging 2.50 g/t gold.

