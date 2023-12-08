Niobay Metals closes $11.59-million private placement

15 hours ago Resource World
Share this article

Niobay Metals Inc. [NBY-TSXV; MDNNF-OTC] has closed its previously announced brokered private placement for total gross proceeds of $11,593,098. Pursuant to the offering, the company issued 10,094,910 units at a price of $0.65 per unit and 7,399,127 flow-through common shares (FT) at a price of $0.68 per FT share. Each Unit consists of one common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant. Each whole Warrant is good to buy one additional common Share at $0.90 until December 8, 2023.

The offering was conducted by a syndicate of agents led by Canaccord Genuity Corp. and including Sprott Capital Partners LP. In connection with the offering, the agents received an aggregate cash commission of $452,763 and an aggregate of 672,653 broker warrants, each such broker warrant allowing its holder to subscribe one unit, at $0.65 per Unit, for 24 months from the closing date.

The company intends to use the net proceeds of the offering for exploration expenditures on the 100%-owned James Bay Niobium Project located 45 km south of Moosoneeo in the James Bay Lowlands in Ontario, as well as general working capital.

Claude Dufresne, President and CEO of Niobay, commented: “We are pleased by the support that we received from the investment community, it is a clear statement of trust towards the James Bay Niobium Project. We will now continue the development of the James Bay Niobium Project, starting with a 12,000-metre drill program on the property. 2021 will definitely be a very exciting year for Niobay shareholders.”


Share this article

More Stories

Brixton working toward maiden resource at Langis Project

15 hours ago Resource World

Wesdome hits more high-grade gold at Eagle River

15 hours ago Resource World

Pure Gold drills 2.9 metres of 23.4 g/t gold at Red Lake

15 hours ago Resource World

African Gold drills high-grade gold at Kobada, Mali

15 hours ago Resource World

Quebec: Great discovery potential for major gold deposits in the Abitibi Gold Belt

17 hours ago Resource World

Rokmaster Delivers Robust Economics for Revel Ridge: After-Tax NPV5.0% of C$423M, 29.5% IRR and 2.6 Years Payback

18 hours ago Resource World

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Brixton working toward maiden resource at Langis Project

15 hours ago Resource World

Wesdome hits more high-grade gold at Eagle River

15 hours ago Resource World

Pure Gold drills 2.9 metres of 23.4 g/t gold at Red Lake

15 hours ago Resource World

African Gold drills high-grade gold at Kobada, Mali

15 hours ago Resource World

Niobay Metals closes $11.59-million private placement

15 hours ago Resource World

Don't miss the

NEWSLETTER

Exclusive editorial

Breaking News

Quality Company Coverage

Expert Writers

You have successfully subscribed to the newsletter

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Resource World Magazine will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.